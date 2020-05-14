‘Happy 78th birthday, Ray. Keep waving. Keep smiling.’

So early one morning, he left his apartment in Chelmsford’s Summer Place retirement community, walked a short distance to the busy corner of Summer Street and Boston Road in the center of town, and began smiling and waving at passing motorists.

Only that COVID-19 had not yet changed life as Americans know it, and the self-described “conservative Republican with Christian values of faith, hope, and love — but mostly love” was eager to quell the political divide and growing discord that he found increasingly worrisome.

Ray Charette doesn’t recall the exact date, and there was no special reason.

“I’m just a plain, simple man, and I can only do so much,” said Charette, explaining his choice of expression, which he tries to repeat twice daily.

“I’ll be honest,” he added, shaking his head. “I never thought it would get big.”

It turns out, however, that Charette’s simple act of kindness became so popular that strangers banded together to give back.

Firefighter Jeff Lyons said Charette has waved so often as Lyons travels to and from shifts at the Lincoln Fire Department that he now looks for him. When the former Chelmsford EMT read online that Charette’s 78th birthday was approaching, he reached out to several town contacts and posted his intention to organize a birthday caravan on the Chelmsford News Facebook page.

“He always waves like he knows you, and you end up driving away with a smile,” Lyons said. “The way I see it, Ray takes time out of his day to make people feel good because he knows that times are tough. I thought it would be nice to come together as a community to show him that what he is doing matters.”

At the appointed time of 10:30 a.m. on May 6, a line of nearly 70 vehicles crept past Charette on Summer Street in a parade of flashing lights, balloons, handmade signs, and shouts of happy birthday from well-wishers, including representatives of the Chelmsford Police Department, Department of Public Works, Trinity EMS, and Pridestar EMS.

Chelmsford resident Kelly McNamara, who dressed in a green sweatshirt and matching wig simply to add a bit of whimsy to the event, afterward presented Charette with her sign that read, “Happy 78th birthday, Ray. Keep waving. Keep smiling.”

The first time she noticed Charette waving at passersby a month ago, McNamara said she lowered her window to make sure he wasn’t trying to flag down help.

“Now I see him all the time, and I wave back and honk because even though I don’t know him, I feel like I do,” she said. “Today was fun. It even felt a little emotional. When you drive by Ray, you automatically smile and forget about your worries for a little while. He’s a very special person.”

Jeanna Barbieri of Nashua attended the parade along with Chelmsford resident Jessica DeProfio, her fellow emergency room nurse at Lowell General Hospital, and DeProfio’s 3½-year-old son, Anthony, and 15-month-old daughter, Gianna.

Barbieri, founder of the Pictures for Patients initiative to print and deliver family photos to hospitalized patients who can’t have visitors during the COVID-19 health crisis, said the caravan’s timing on National Nurses Day only made them more eager to attend.

Healthcare professionals "are getting so much attention and support,” she said. “It’s nice to be able to give some to others because we’re all making a difference.”

Denise Torres, assistant general manager at Summer Place, said Charette’s caring nature is just as evident within the retirement community, where the former Salem resident has lived for four years. Now that meals must be eaten within apartments rather than the dining room because of the coronavirus, Charette knocks on his neighbors’ doors if he notices a delivery has gone uncollected to make sure they’re feeling OK.

“Ray doesn’t have much family, so it’s really nice for the town to do this for him,” Torres said. “I want to thank everybody for making his day.”

“I’ll never forget it,” added Charette, who said the coronavirus has made him more determined than ever to unite his fellow Americans, one smile and wave at a time.

“If I can make others happy,” he said, “what a great thing.”

Cindy Cantrell may be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.