Is the warm weather finally here to stay?

Thus far, May has been cold and windy. By some accounts, it’s been the windiest start to May on record for parts of New England — for example, Portland, Maine. All of us have experienced the chill. At Logan airport, the wind has been busy since May began, but today things finally quiet down.

Walking the dog Thursday morning, I noticed just a touch of frost in a couple of low spots, but the actual temperature was well above freezing. That’s because air temperatures are taken 5 feet above the ground, where it is often colder in the morning. This is the final day we’re going to have to deal with the chance of frost this spring and hopefully we have a long gap until we get our first one of the fall.

Advertisement

Wind speeds have been consistently higher than average this month. IEM Autoplot/NOAA Data

I’ve gotten asked when is this cool weather going to end? It’s not like there’s a switch, but I do think we’ve made the turn to more reasonable and typical May weather. We probably have to get by another stretch of cool, damp conditions early next week.

Today is stunning. I wish the entire month would have lots of days like this, and maybe some overnight rain. Temperatures this afternoon will reach near 70 degrees with light winds. It will be a top-10 kind of a day.

Temperatures will be near 70 this afternoon. WeatherBell

A warm front and then a subsequent cold front approach the area Friday. The warm front will arrive first with some showers. After that, we’ll get a little break and the air will become warm and somewhat humid. Friday afternoon, the cold front will bring showers and storms east, and these can last through the evening. Some could be quite strong.

Rainfall Friday will be highly variable. Some areas will see over an inch, others not even a quarter of an inch. WeatherBell

This will set us up for a pair of nice days over the weekend, with temperatures in the mid-60s, which is just about average. There will be a blend of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Neither day will have much wind.

Advertisement

At this point, you might be thinking, ‘Hey, this sounds pretty good.’ The mild weather you’ve been waiting for is here. Don’t get too excited. We have a very slow-moving weather system to contend with early next week which may pull in some tropical moisture. This means that Monday and Tuesday look rather wet. Some of the rain could be quite heavy and with the wind coming in off the water, temperatures will be below normal once again. All is not doom and gloom, however.

A slow-moving storm may interact with a tropical system to bring a few days of wet weather next week. Tropical Tidbits

Once we get by that system we should improve for Memorial Day weekend, with temperatures back towards 70. Of course that forecast is a long way away, and we’ll take another look at it next week.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.