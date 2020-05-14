John P. O’Neil, a former CEO and co-owner of Converse, dies at 98

Outside stood one or more person seeking a job — people who often were so strapped financially that they couldn’t afford a car and had walked to the family’s home. Some plant managers might shuttle strangers off to the personnel office. Mr. O’Neil took a different approach.

Now and then when John P. O’Neil was an executive at the Converse factory in Berlin, N.H., someone would knock on the front door at his home in the evening or on a weekend.

Mr. O'Neil was known as a mentor to others in the shoe business.

“If they made the effort to come to his front door, he’d invite them in,” said his son John W. O’Neil.

“He would never turn them away. He would take them into the kitchen, get them a bottle of beer, and listen to them,” his son added. “He would take their information down and send them an application. He was the kind of guy who empathized with people in their situation, because he came up that way.”

Mr. O’Neil, who formerly served as president and chief executive of the Converse shoe company, died in hospice care March 30 in Fort Pierce, Fla., of pneumonia. He was 98 and had lived in retirement in Sandhill Cove, a Palm City, Fla., retirement community.

Unlike executives who enter a company in middle management or higher, Mr. O’Neil was in high school when he began drawing a Converse paycheck.

His first job was at the Malden plant, where he worked at night stamping sizes on the soles of shoes as a teenager, The New York Times reported in a profile. He continued working part time while studying at what was then Tufts College, and returned after military service to climb the management ladder.

Mr. O’Neil’s promotion to president seemed natural to other employees, said Louise Arthur of Malden, who started out at Converse as a part-time summer worker and rose to become became director of operations and sales support and of warehouse operations.

His father had worked at Converse, and Arthur’s family had a legacy with the company, too.

“There were stories my mother told me,” she said. “John worked right alongside the people. He learned the business.”

That experience led Converse to assign Mr. O’Neil to help run the company’s manufacturing operation in Berlin, N.H., in the late 1940s, after he returned from military service.

According to his family, Mr. O’Neil helped shepherd the growth of Converse’s operations there from one plant that employed 35 workers to 1,200 people alternating among three shifts by the late 1960s. That success led to his promotion to vice president of production.

“He was always the kind of manager who gained respect, even though he was firm and strong,” said his son John, who also is a former Converse executive. “Just about everybody liked working for him, and he seemed to get along with everybody.”

Mr. O’Neil guided women into management at the company when doing so was rare in the manufacturing world.

“At the time, a woman being director of a department was a really big deal,” Arthur said. “He understood that there were people who were very good who deserved to be promoted.”

In addition, he was known for remembering the names of factory workers and for seeking the counsel of his managers when solving problems. “He’d genuinely listen and want to know what he could do to make it better,” she said.

Though competitive in the shoe industry as he sought greater sales for Converse, Mr. O’Neil also believed in cultivating friendships among other business leaders, including those vying to cut into his company’s market share.

“We connected right away,” said Jim Davis, chairman and owner of New Balance, a Converse competitor.

“He knew everybody – he knew the organizations – and he took me under his wing and we became really good friends,” Davis added, speaking of his early years running New Balance.

Mr. O’Neil, he said, “was such a gentleman and very mentoring — sort of nurturing, in a way.”

One of six siblings, John P. O’Neil was born in Malden on Nov. 1, 1921, and grew up in Winchester.

His mother, Elizabeth A. McMahon, was a homemaker who died when Mr. O’Neil was in elementary school. His father, Jeremiah J. O'Neil, had begun working at Converse as a delivery boy, at 13, retiring in 1946 as a plant manager, The New York Times reported in 1986.

Mr. O’Neil graduated in 1939 from Winchester High School, where he played football, was elected president of the athletic association, and was a graduation speaker.

He commuted to Tufts College, working evenings and weekends at what was then the Converse Rubber Shoe Co.

In January 1943, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree as part of an accelerated program to make young men available to serve in the military during World War II.

Enlisting in the Army, Mr. O’Neil was selected to attend Officer Candidate School. From there, he studied at the University of Arkansas and then served in the Medical Administrative Corps, including at Fort Devens.

He married Nancy Hodgkins, to whom he had been introduced by a friend at Tufts. She lived in Medford. Mrs. O’Neil, who had attended the Masters School in Boston and the Boston School of Occupational Therapy, died in 2011.

After his military service, Mr. O’Neil went back to Converse. He led the company during a time of expansion and growth, which included signing athletes such as Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics to shoe endorsement contracts.

In 1982, Mr. O’Neil was among the members of the company’s management team that purchased Converse from its then-owner, Allied Corp., in a leveraged buyout. “We moved into a fast break, to use a basketball metaphor,” Mr. O’Neil later told the Times.

In addition to his son John, who lives in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Mr. O’Neil leaves a daughter, Martha of Winchester; two other sons, Michael of Berlin, N.H., and Timothy of Nashua; a brother, Gerald of Winchester; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

A service will be announced.

Among the many industry organizations Mr. O’Neil worked with was the Two Ten Footwear Foundation, which has provided scholarships to those in the industry and engaged in other charitable activities, most recently offering assistance to footwear employees and their families who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“He was sort of the father of the industry in the organizations,” Davis said. “Everybody listened to him.”

At his retirement community, Mr. O’Neil filled leadership roles with the residents’ association, helped reorganize and run the library, and wrote profiles of new people arriving, his son John said.

Mr. O’Neil, his son added, preferred to greet a fully-scheduled day: “He always told me, ‘You’ve got to have a reason to get up in the morning and shave, and if you don’t you’re in trouble.’ ”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.