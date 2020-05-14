Lynn fire damages three-decker; no injuries reported

Residents of a three-family home in Lynn were displaced by a three-alarm fire Thursday afternoon, but no one was injured, according to the Lynn Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to 84 Burrill Ave. around 3:30 p.m. for a fire in a “typical three-decker” with a flat roof near the Swampscott line, Lynn Fire Captain Joseph Zukas said by phone from the scene.
The home’s smoke detectors were working, and all its residents had safely evacuated the structure by the time Zukas arrived, he said. The first-floor apartment was unoccupied, he said, while the other two units were home to a total of four adults and three children.
A kitten that lived in the home is missing, Zukas said.
It is unclear where the fire began, but the damage is heaviest on the top floor and the structure’s wooden back porches, he said. By about 4:20 p.m. the blaze was largely under control and firefighters were focused on extinguishing “hot spots,” he said.
No firefighters were injured, Zukas said. He could not yet provide an estimate for the cost of the damage.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.