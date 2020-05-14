Lynn fire damages three-decker; no injuries reported

Residents of a three-family home in Lynn were displaced by a three-alarm fire Thursday afternoon, but no one was injured, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to 84 Burrill Ave. around 3:30 p.m. for a fire in a “typical three-decker” with a flat roof near the Swampscott line, Lynn Fire Captain Joseph Zukas said by phone from the scene.

The home’s smoke detectors were working, and all its residents had safely evacuated the structure by the time Zukas arrived, he said. The first-floor apartment was unoccupied, he said, while the other two units were home to a total of four adults and three children.