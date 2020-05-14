Maine reports 3 deaths, 50 new coronavirus cases

Three deaths and 50 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maine Thursday afternoon, bringing the state’s death toll to 69 and case count to 1,565.

Penobscot County reported its first coronavirus-related death since the pandemic began, with Cumberland County reporting the other two, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. Half of the state’s 16 counties have now reported at least one death related to the virus.

Cumberland has reported the most deaths of the state’s counties, with 34 in total, officials said. Waldo County has reported the second most with 14, followed by York and Kennebec with eight deaths each, and Androscoggin with two Franklin, Hancock, and Penobscot have each reported one death.