Maine reports 3 deaths, 50 new coronavirus cases

Three deaths and 50 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maine Thursday afternoon, bringing the state’s death toll to 69 and case count to 1,565.
Penobscot County reported its first coronavirus-related death since the pandemic began, with Cumberland County reporting the other two, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. Half of the state’s 16 counties have now reported at least one death related to the virus.
Cumberland has reported the most deaths of the state’s counties, with 34 in total, officials said. Waldo County has reported the second most with 14, followed by York and Kennebec with eight deaths each, and Androscoggin with two Franklin, Hancock, and Penobscot have each reported one death.
Advertisement
As of Wednesday, 33,035 residents have tested negative for the virus, officials said. The number represents an uptick of 10,943 negative tests since the week prior.
Cumberland County has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases throughout the state at 778, officials said. York and Kennebec trail with 277 cases and 113 cases, respectively. Androscoggin County has also reported 109 cases, seeing a steady increase in recent days.
An additional 15 people have recovered since contracting the virus, with the total number of recoveries rising to 958 people, officials said.
Three more people were hospitalized since Wednesday afternoon, officials said. A total of 207 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Of those patients, 37 are currently hospitalized, with 18 in critical care and seven on ventilators.
There are 163 ICU beds and 230 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.