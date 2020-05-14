More than 218K jobless in R.I., Governor Raimondo speaks Thursday about state’s reopening

What’s also going up: unemployment. As of Wednesday, 218,155 Rhode Islanders filed for unemployment, primarily for COVID-associated claims or under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, the state Department of Labor and Training reported.

At the same time, testing is leaping ahead, with more than 101,600 people tested for COVID-19 since March 1, including 3,679 just on Wednesday.

PROVIDENCE -- Six more people have died and 181 have tested positive for COVID-19, as the latest data Thursday from the state Department of Health shows a slow decrease in coronavirus numbers.

That includes 8,469 new unemployment claims in the last week, which is a drop from the previous week of 12,698.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo is speaking at 1 p.m. Thursday in a televised news conference about how the state’s response to the impact from the virus.

Rhode Island now has 468 deaths from COVID-19 and a total of 12,016 people have tested positive for the virus.

While people in their 50s, followed by those in their 30s and 40s, make up most of the positive cases, the virus is proving fatal primarily to those in their 70s, 80s and 90s, according to health data. Most of the deaths have been residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Raimondo’s restrictions and the now-expired stay-at-home order was intended to slow the spread of the virus and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with patients.

The latest numbers show that hospitalizations are starting to fall. There were 271 people in hospitals in Rhode Island, including 65 people in intensive care units and 42 on ventilators.

