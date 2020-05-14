Off-duty officer arrests man allegedly stealing from construction vehicle in South End

Jeffrey Bliss, 38, of Boston, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle during the day, Boston police said in a press release.

A Boston police officer had just finished a shift Wednesday afternoon when he spotted a man trying to break into a construction truck parked near the police station in the South End, the department said.

The officer was driving out the station’s parking lot onto East Dedham Street when he saw Bliss allegedly rummaging through the construction truck at 4:08 p.m., police said.

Bliss allegedly tried to exit the passenger side of the truck and duck down after the officer saw him, police said. He then dropped a black computer bag on the ground and attempted to flee the scene.

The bag contained paperwork that was not in his name and a laptop belonging to the construction company worth an estimated $2,000, police said. Construction workers at the scene told police that Bliss did not work for any of the companies that operated at the site.

The victim claimed their property at the scene, police said. Bliss is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

