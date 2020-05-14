Police cruiser collides with car while responding to South Boston shooting

About five minutes later, a cruiser occupied by two officers who were on their way to the scene collided with a car at the intersection of Dorchester Street and Old Colony Avenue, Moccia said.

Police were notified of a shooting outside of 1262 Columbia Road at 10:59 p.m., said Officer James Moccia, a Boston Police spokesman.

A Boston police cruiser slammed into a car while responding to a shooting in South Boston Wednesday night, Boston Police said.

The front end of the car smashed into the driver’s side of the cruiser and both of the officer’s airbags deployed, Moccia said.

No one was injured. Moccia said the cruiser had to be towed from the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been issued at this time.

Moccia said one man was injured in the Columbia Road shooting. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.

