Roxbury man who spent 7,380 days in prison for murder he says he did not commit looking towards new life

He was still a teenager when he refused in 2002 to plead guilty to a crime he was adamant then — and is adamant today — that he did not commit. On Monday, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins grudginglywiped out the charge by filing a nolle prosequi statement, saying the evidence against Sprinkle has been eroded by time and undermined by a defense investigation that identified someone else as the killer.

Sprinkle was just 17 when Boston police arrested him for the Nov. 16, 1999, murder of Charles Taylor, a shooting he was accused of committing to protect his cousin, Clarence Williams, who was having an affair with Taylor’s wife.

It’s rarely a straight line from prison to freedom for the wrongly convicted, but the journey Keyon Sprinkle traveled was more convoluted than most — and it consumed 7,380 days of his life.

Spinkle said in a telephone interview Wednesday that he felt like he had gone from Fred Flintstone to George Jetson, referring to the old cartoon shows featuring a caveman and a man of the future. "That’s the best way I can put it,’’ he said. “It seems like the whole world has changed. I used to like those shows, Fred Flintstone and the Jetsons — but I never thought it would be me.”

The most successful tool wrongly convicted people have to regain their freedom is forensics and most often it’s DNA testing that proves actual innocence. But for Sprinkle, it was the 20-year dedication to his cause by Boston defense attorney E. Peter Parkerand attorneys at the New England Innocence Project, Joseph Savage, Ashley Drake, and Chad Higgins.

Parker and Sprinkle also credit the late Rick Hamilton, a private detective who was fiercely convinced of Sprinkle’s innocence and spent years searching for — and finding — most of the evidence that eventually led to Sprinkle’s freedom.

The years of work culminated in a 14-page ruling issued Jan. 29 by Suffolk Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders who oversaw two days of hearings. "This Court also heard testimony from Sprinkle. ... Sprinkle denied shooting Taylor, much less knowing him,'' Sanders wrote. “This Court found that testimony to be credible.”

Sanders’s ruling also described a key revelation about Williams, Sprinkle’s cousin and co-defendant who was convicted of being an accessory before the fact and sentenced to life: Williams knew who the real killer was, and he knew for certain it wasn’t Sprinkle. But he kept it to himself for years.

Williams waited until both had been convicted and both were starting their life sentences at MCI-Cedar Junction, then known as MCI-Walpole, to share his knowledge with Sprinkle. The disclosure came too late for Parker to use it at his trial. Parker and Sprinkle worked for years to put the evidence before a judge, which finally happened in 2011.

And then there was Sprinkle’s uncle, Bruce Sprinkle,who met the alleged shooter in a Roxury park where the man confessed, just as he had to Williams, that he, not Sprinkle, had killed Taylor. The uncle learned the information around 2002, but did not say a word to authorities until 2016because of the rule on the streets "no snitching....you don’t tell on nobody,” Sanders wrote in her ruling.

The alleged shooter, who has never been charged, also confessed to a third person, the judge wrote.

Sprinkle — who was freed from prison on Feb. 6 after Sanders ordered a new trial — said Wednesday the role his relatives played in his long incarceration is not an issue he wants to focus on or publicly discuss at length. He said he saw Williams in person Tuesday for the first time since both regained their freedom.

"It tore my family apart,'' said Sprinkle who has spent more than 20 years behind bars.

As adamant as Sprinkle has been about his actual innocence, he is equally determined not to let anger about the two decades he was imprisoned or the decisions made by his relatives define the new future he is now firmly charting for himself and his wife and his three children, one of whom grew into adulthood while he was behind bars.

“We can try to rebuild our family by letting go. Forgiveness is about yourself, not the other person,’’ said Sprinkle, a Muslim. “I’d rather let it go since I can let it go and move forward. … So I won’t have to keep reliving that torture. At least that’s how Jesus said it anyway."

The silence from his relatives was not the only barrier to Sprinkle’s freedom. Taylor was approached by two men, one of whom shot him. The other man, according to Sanders’s ruling, was Christopher Pleas. Pleas agreed in 2008 to identify the real shooter when facing 15 years in prison. But when defense attorney Eliot Weinstein negotiated a shorter sentence, Pleas backed out — and was then killed in 2010. Eventually, Weinstein got permission to share Pleas’s account with Sanders, but it took years.

"I was not going to stop fighting to prove I was innocent,'' Sprinkle, who is now 38 years old, said of his long legal journey. “I am actually innocent.”

Parker, who represented Sprinkle at his 2002 trial and spearheaded the long-running push for his client’s freedom, said in a telephone interview Wednesday that Sanders was one of several judges who looked at the prosecution of Sprinkle — and the first to fully understand that, as Sanders ultimately concluded, “justice was not done.”

“It’s incredibly difficult to get a new trial where the new evidence is not based on DNA or other forensic science. … But I firmly believe that Keyon was innocent,’’ Parker said. “And I am happy that we drew a judge that had the courage to recognize the injustice of this and do the right thing."

Parker now considers Sprinkle a friend not a client, and they plan to fish for stripers from Parker’s boat in waters off Cape Cod sometime this year.

Rollins’s office filed the two-page nolle prosequi statement on Monday.

Rollins did not say Sprinkle has been exonerated as he and his supporters insist. “Mr. Sprinkle is free to describe his release in any way he sees fit,'' her office said in a statement. "We are focused on the increase in gun violence in the city ... assisting the most vulnerable in this pandemic such as victims of domestic violence and child abuse and neglect. Since early April we have been conducting more than 20 virtual forensic interviews in these cases.''

The nolle prosequi statement said prosecutors remained skeptical about the guilt of the man who had confessed three times to being the actual killer, but said they were not in a position to try the case any longer.

"The Commonwealth’s ability to prove the charges▪in the indictments beyond a reasonable doubt is therefore significantly compromised,'' Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Mark D. Zanini wrote in court papers.

Sprinkle is also loath to let his thoughts linger over the actions by law enforcement. Now working two warehouse jobs — “I believe a man should work” — he is hoping to sharpen the investing skills he developed behind bars or expand on the computer repair training he pushed the Department of Correction to let him attend for longer-term employment.

Sprinkle on April 11 celebrated his first birthday as an adult outside of prison but it was something of a subdued event because of the social distancing restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic. “But I was free so that was enough," he said. “The fact that I woke up and could breathe ... It’s a whole different energy being in there and out here.”

When he went to prison, Sprinkle was five feet one inch tall and weighed just 118 pounds; now he has grown four inches and added some 50 pounds from daily workouts. Since his Feb. 6 release, he admits that he is a bit less focused on workouts and more interested in the menus of restaurants that have come into existence while his freedom was curtailed.

He is also happily worrying about how to pay for dinners and other expenses of daily life he did not need to concern himself about for a long time. He is not often angry.

“I am not saying you don’t feel certain things. What I am saying is in order to be angry about life, you first have to be given that life, to have a life. ... Life itself is a gift,” he said. “I don’t think you should point your finger at the Creator for things that you have to go through.”

He added: “I want to be happy. And you can’t be happy being mad. That means you are allowing somebody, some circumstance, to control you.”





