Shooting of Black runner in Georgia reverberates with city councilwoman in Providence

City Council member Nirva R. LaFortune is an avid runner herself, having completed a half-dozen marathons, including the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., in the fall.

PROVIDENCE -- The shots that killed Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man gunned down while jogging in Georgia, reverberate in Providence, reminding a City Council member of the partner she lost to a stray bullet while also feeding fears for her son, a high school runner.

And she knows full well the feeling that The New York Times recently described as the “unique anxiety that has long troubled countless runners — running while black.”

She recalls running a relay race in rural New Hampshire and picking up the pace as she passed Confederate flags while alone on a country road.

She recounts the strategy she employs when running in unfamiliar neighborhoods outside Providence -- making sure to say hello to people she runs by to show that she is approachable, to put them at ease.

Earlier this week, LaFortune went for a run while wearing a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt and, on Instagram, reflected on the killing of Arbery.

“Another beautiful young, gifted black man's life was taken because of the color of his skin,” she wrote. “He was out for a run, perhaps to clear his mind or stay in shape, something I and others often do. He was attacked and shot dead for merely being curious (and black), checking out a construction site.”

In other instances, such a situation might prompt a call to the police, and the “suspect” would answer a few questions before hopefully going home, she said.

“However, Ahmaud Arbery wasn’t so lucky," she wrote. “He bore the skin of Harry, Martin, Medgar, Emmett, Michael, Trayvon, and many others, and that made him a target.”

Although she did not know Arbery, LaFortune said she knew he “was a human being, he was a son, he had dreams for tomorrow, he was a beautiful, innocent black man. Although all that did not matter enough for his killers to spare his life, his black life mattered to me.”

So, she wrote, “ #irunwithmaud.”

LaFortune said Arbery’s shooting reminded her of her partner, Amen Kyle Hill, who was killed by a stray bullet while walking out of a bodega in New York City in 2005.

They had met at Bethune-Cookman College, a historically Black college in Florida. He proposed to her in Philadelphia. And he had just landed a job helping youth in New York City. But then he walked out of a store, and a bullet missed its target, hitting him in the head.

She said that tragedy fuels her drive to enact laws to reduce gun violence.

LaFortune said Arbery’s shooting also made her think about her son, a 17-year-old senior who ran cross-country and track at Providence’s Classical High School.

She said she tells her son, Messiah LaFortune, not to walk around with his hoodie up, for fear that someone will make the wrong assumptions about him based on internalized racism.

But she said that in 2020, it is way past time to end the conditions that make such precautions necessary.

“I don’t want to live in fear,” LaFortune said. “I don’t want to worry if my son is taking a walk, or if my son goes running in a neighborhood that’s unfamiliar, or even his own neighborhood, where someone might assume he is a criminal.”

She said she wants to stop having to react to these types of incidents.

“I want them to stop,” LaFortune said. “We need to show each other more love, more compassion, more grace, more acceptance, more tolerance. I don’t want to see any more black, brown, and indigenous lives lost. I want it to stop.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com