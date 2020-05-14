Smoking materials caused deadly Hanson fire, officials say

Crews were “beaten back by intense heat and flames” as they tried to battle the blaze and search the home for 58-year-old Margaret O’Toole-Driscoll, who was trapped inside, officials said.

On May 4, firefighters were called to a burning log cabin-style home at 165 Pennsylvania Ave. shortly after 9 p.m., officials said.

The improper disposal of smoking materials sparked a fire that killed a woman and destroyed a home in Hanson earlier this month, the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement Thursday.

O’Toole-Driscoll and a dog died in the fire, authorities said. Her husband and two children, both of whom are students at Whitman-Hanson Regional High School, escaped the burning home without injury.

“This fire is such a terrible tragedy for the family," Hanson Fire Chief Jerome Thompson Jr. said in the statement. "I know I speak for the whole Hanson community when I say our hearts go out to them and we offer our deepest condolences.”

The home was a total loss. Officials said the fire started on the home’s front porch, where O’Toole-Driscoll frequently smoked.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said smoking has caused nearly 40 percent of the 21 fire deaths in Massachusetts this year, and half of the state’s fatal fires over the last month.

“So often, it is not just the smoker who is hurt," Ostroskey said in the statement. “Please be a responsible smoker. Use a can with sand or water to safely dispose of smoking materials. Remember: Put it Out. All the Way. Every Time.”

For more information on smoking fire safety, go to the fire safety page at Mass.gov.

