WCVB-TV president and general manager Bill Fine will retire later this year

A Massachusetts native and Boston University alum, Fine began his television broadcasting as a sports anchor in the 1970s and went on to become a successful executive leading two of Hearst’s largest TV properties, according to a press release from WCVB-TV.

Bill Fine, the president and general manager of WCVB-TV Channel 5, announced Thursday that he plans to retire from Hearst Television later this year.

Fine’s broadcasting career has spanned five decades, including 15 years at the helm of Channel 5. He’s only the fourth president and general manager in the history of the station, officials said.

“I am extremely fortunate to have devoted nearly my entire career to not only the best local television broadcaster in Boston, but, with Hearst Television, the best in the country,” Fine said in the press release. “Half of my life has been spent at WCVB, resulting in countless fond memories and friendships that will never fade. To have the honor of making my life’s work with Hearst, witnessing this wonderful Boston institution provide such an extraordinary service to our community — my beloved hometown — is a dream fulfilled.”

Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb praised Fine for all that he’s accomplished and said he was “a trusted colleague, mentor and friend for more than 25 years.”

“He has been an instrumental force in our company and the industry with an unmatched passion and knowledge for broadcasting," Wertlieb said. "Over the term of his entire career, his leadership and influence have left an indelible legacy on WBAL, WCVB and many of our company’s current and future leaders.”

Fine has earned many accolades from his peers in the media industry, including being named Broadcaster of the Year by the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association in 2016 and General Manager of the Year by Broadcasting & Cable magazine in 2013. He also earned a spot on Boston Business Journal’s “Power 50” list of most influential Bostonians, according to the press release.

WCVB officials also noted that the station won several awards during Fine’s tenure, including the Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence, the National Headliner Award for Best Newscast in the country, and the New England Emmy for Best Newscast, among other honors.

Also during Fine’s tenure, WCVB earned six Gabriel Awards as the “Nation’s Best Television Station,” and was presented with a prestigious Service to America Award in 2014 by the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation for its exemplary efforts to serve the Boston community following the 2013 attack on the Boston Marathon.

Fine lives in the Boston area with his wife, Gail, and he’s served as a board member for many organizations, including the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce; the Leadership Council of Home Base (which is a program of the Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital); and the Dean’s Advisory Board of Boston University’s College of Communication, officials said in the press release.





