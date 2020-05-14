Democratic Senate candidates to debate on June 1

US Senator Edward J. Markey and his Democratic primary challenger, Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy III, are set to tangle in a live televised debate at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 1, that will broadcast from Western Mass News in Springfield.
A consortium of statewide media and educational groups are organizing the debate, which was postponed in March because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The groups include Western Mass News, The Boston Globe, WBUR, WCVB NewsCenter 5, and the University of Massachusetts Boston’s John W. McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies.
The one-hour debate will be moderated by Dave Madsen, Western Mass News anchor; Bob Oakes, host of WBUR’s Morning Edition; Globe columnist Adrian Walker; and WCVB On the Record anchor Janet Wu.
The debate is set for three months before the Sept. 1 primary. Kennedy or Markey will go on to face a Republican in November for the six-year US Senate term.
Other debate partners include MassLive, The Republican, Entravision, New England Public Radio, UMass Amherst School of Public Policy, NEWS10 ABC in Albany, and NBC 10 WJAR in Providence.
