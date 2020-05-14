Democratic Senate candidates to debate on June 1

US Senator Edward J. Markey and his Democratic primary challenger, Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy III, are set to tangle in a live televised debate at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 1, that will broadcast from Western Mass News in Springfield.

A consortium of statewide media and educational groups are organizing the debate, which was postponed in March because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The groups include Western Mass News, The Boston Globe, WBUR, WCVB NewsCenter 5, and the University of Massachusetts Boston’s John W. McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies.