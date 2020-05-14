Here’s what we know - and don’t know - about the Mass. reopening plan

- The state says a report will be issued Monday from the Reopening Advisory Board that will lay out the state’s reopening plan in detail. Governor Charlie Baker said he wants the “starting gun ... to go off on Monday.”

The state may start to reopen Monday. What’s the plan? Here’s a quick rundown of what we know and don’t know about how the state, which has been locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic, will get back to work:

- The report is being released the same day the governor’s order closing non-essential businesses and stay-at-home advisory to residents is expected to expire, though the board’s website notes that “public health data and guidance from health care experts will dictate the timeline of the re-opening process.”

- The overall structure of the phased reopening generally calls for four phases: Start, Caution, Vigilant and New Normal.

- Businesses that will open in the Start phase are expected to be those where there is little face-to-face interaction between people. The state has already issued mandatory safety standards that will generally apply to all businesses in the Start phase. The rules address, among other things, social distancing, employee hygiene, mask wearing, and cleaning.

What we don’t know

- The state has not issued a specific list of businesses that would be allowed to operate in each phase.

- The state has not issued guidelines and protocols for reopening that are specific to different types of businesses.

- The state has said that the public health metrics such as new infections and hospitalizations will govern when the state moves from phase to phase, but it hasn’t given precise thresholds for the metrics, except to say sustained periods of downward trends are required to move forward. Officials also haven’t said how long each phase will last or how large of a spike in new infections and hospitalizations would trigger a pause or a scaling back of the reopening.

- While more light on the three issues above is expected to be shed in the report on Monday, the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce is raising other questions that it says need to be answered, including what will be done about child care (which has been shut down for non-essential workers until the end of June), public transportation, and coronavirus testing going forward, if people begin streaming back to work.

Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com