About Globe Ideas

Boston Globe Ideas aims to showcase fascinating research findings and explore what new technologies mean for society and our lives. Here you can find thoughtful analysis of the news, historical context to current events and ideas, and provocative thought.
We think of Greater Boston as a microcosm, and in some ways a lab, where nearly all the world’s problems and many of its solutions appear.
Staff
Anica Butler, Ideas Editor
Anica Butler is the editor of the Globe’s Ideas section and a member of the editorial board. Previously, she was deputy editor of the Globe’s news department. She also worked with the Globe Spotlight Team on the 2016 series on the state’s failed mental health care system, which was a Pulitzer finalist, and edited the Globe’s criminal justice coverage, including the trials of former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, James “Whitey” Bulger, and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the convicted Boston Marathon bomber.
She has been a reporter at the Los Angeles Times, the Hartford Courant, and The Baltimore Sun. Raised in Texas, she is a graduate of Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Fla., and was a 2019 Nieman Fellow at Harvard.
Contact: anica.butler@globe.com
Brian Bergstein, Deputy Opinion Editor
Brian Bergstein focuses on science and technology as a member of the editorial board and as an editor for the Ideas section. He previously was executive editor of MIT Technology Review, founding editor of the biotech publication Neo.Life, and a reporter and editor for The Associated Press in New York, Boston, Chicago, and Silicon Valley. He was a Knight Fellow in Science Journalism at MIT in 2004-05.
Contact: brian.bergstein@globe.com
David Scharfenberg, Ideas Writer and Editorial Writer
David Scharfenberg is an editorial writer and staff writer for the Globe’s Ideas section. He previously worked as a reporter in the Globe’s State House bureau. A graduate of Brown University, he has written for The New York Times and The Providence Journal and was a radio reporter at WBUR in Boston.
Contact: david.scharfenberg@globe.com