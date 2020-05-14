Open space is really getting our attention now

Furnace Brook Parkway is a nice drive, but I’m still looking for the park. Yet there are substantial stretches of untamed underbrush and untended trees that, with planning and development, could be a delightful park for people to enjoy.

Kathy Abbott of Boston Harbor Now advocates creating new world-class parks in Boston ( “An opportunity to reimagine open spaces,” Opinion, May 4). The same argument can be made for surrounding towns and cities. How many of Boston’s neighbors are similar to Quincy, which has a long parkway that does not meet the definition of a park with roads through it?

John E. Hill

Quincy





Repurpose streetscapes to give public more outdoor options

As Julia Africa, Cheri Ruane, Gary Hilderbrand, and Chris Reed assert in their May 6 Opinion piece “Parks are essential — especially during the coronavirus pandemic,” we must both “repurpose public spaces during times of crisis” and bolster long-term investment in our parks in service of public health. We can start on the first aspect as soon as tomorrow.

Instead of hopping into the street to pass others at a safe distance, let’s repurpose entire streetscapes to give the public more outdoor options. Seattle opened 20 miles of streets to walking and biking, in a temporary move that was made permanent last week; Oakland, Calif., temporarily designated 74 miles as “slow streets.”

A meaningful cornerstone of civic life here has been opening streets to foot traffic, such as the South End’s Columbus Avenue for the Beantown Jazz Festival, Roxbury’s Warren Street for Caribbean Carnival, Boston’s Tremont Street for championship parades, and miles-long routes for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Walk for Hunger, and Boston Marathon.

Though we miss our elaborate civic festivals, parades, and charity walks under the present circumstances, simply posting signs at the ends of some main, wide streets could offer many an opportunity for much-needed stress reduction. To the list of changes in play that we may not have anticipated even six weeks ago, let’s add a change that’s an immediate win.

Ali Kruger

Cambridge

Mark Swartz

Needham

Kruger is working to foster collaboration in civic spaces. Swartz was a National Park Service ranger for more than 18 years at Brookline’s Frederick Law Olmsted National Historic Site.