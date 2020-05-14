Social Studies: Rain on Earth Day, Viagra ads, and birth rates

Analyzing data from immigrants who had just received a green card, a sociologist found that dark-skinned immigrants experienced a greater reduction in occupational status from their last overseas job to their first job in the United States, and a smaller increase in occupational status from their first job to their most recent job in the United States, even controlling for country of origin, gender, age, education, English fluency, and visa type.

Gouged by the gig economy

In experiments involving the same underlying task, but varying how people were paid to do it to resemble employee or freelance-market labor, researchers found that participants — both those who did the hiring and those who did the work — valued the task less when it was part of a freelance-market-type transaction. The researchers attribute this to the tendency of people to be more motivated by avoiding the loss of something than by gaining something. In this case, people tend to see employees as relinquishing their free time to work, while freelancers are seen to be acquiring work.

Ritov, I. & Schurr, A., “Transaction Frame Determines Preferences: Valuation of Labor by Employee and Contractor,” Psychological Science (forthcoming).

Flower children

Economists at Notre Dame found that people who lived in counties where it rained on the original Earth Day (April 22, 1970) were less supportive of environmental spending years later. These places also emitted more carbon-monoxide pollution and experienced more births with congenital abnormalities over the next couple decades. These differences appear to be a direct legacy of the original Earth Day activities, since Earth Day was not widely celebrated again for the next couple decades, and similar effects were not seen from rain on other days in April 1970.

Hungerman, D. & Moorthy, V., “Every Day is Earth Day: Evidence on the Long-term Impact of Environmental Voluntarism,” National Bureau of Economic Research (April 2020).

Side effects may include babies

Comparing zip codes on opposite sides of TV advertising market area boundaries in Massachusetts, there was an increase in births about 10 months after an increase in erectile dysfunction advertising in a particular area. This pattern was also seen in a county-level analysis nationwide, which yielded an estimate that a one percent increase in advertising is associated with a 0.04-0.08 percent increase in births, or around a thousand more births per year in the United States.

Kim, T. & KC, D., “Can Viagra Advertising Make More Babies? Direct-to-Consumer Advertising on Public Health Outcomes,” Journal of Marketing Research (forthcoming).

No news is bad news

In the early decades of this country, mail was not delivered directly to households; post offices were the communication hubs. A new study shows that the locations of these early post offices appeared to have an effect on civic life in later decades, including church membership, the density of fraternal organizations and newspapers, and the size of voter turnout, even controlling for early socio-economic factors. Moreover, post office density in the late 19th century is associated with civic life today, controlling for both historical and modern-day socio-economic factors. And because newspapers themselves are strongly associated with civic life, the “findings suggest that the ongoing decline of local newspapers could have severe consequences on social capital.”

Jensen, J. & Ramey, A., “Early Investments in State Capacity Promote Persistently Higher Levels of Social Capital,” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (forthcoming).