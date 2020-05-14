A time to recognize funeral directors’ vital role

Rebecca Ridley’s heartfelt and eloquent op-ed (“Something exponentially more powerful than the coronavirus,” May 11) poignantly brings home the largely hidden yet vital role that funeral directors are playing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One has only to page through the mind-boggling thickness of the Sunday Globe obituary section to realize the extent of the weighty and critical responsibility accepted by our funeral homes.

These “final responders” labor behind the scenes, often round-the-clock. They are rarely heralded on television newscasts, nor recognized on the front page of newspapers. Yet, from the bitter circumstances of loved ones dying alone and isolated families grieving without the comfort of their communities, funeral directors create gatherings that bring healing to the living and honor to the dead.