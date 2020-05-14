Trump is not a role model during coronavirus

I’m not talking about his increasingly deranged and disturbing Twitter feed . Rather, I’m referring to his continued refusal to wear a face mask in public. More than a month ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that Americans wear face coverings in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

I’m not sure Barkley had that one right, but here’s one thing I am convinced of: The president of the United States is a role model, and President Trump is failing miserably at it.

Maybe, it’s a function of watching ESPN’s recent documentary opus “The Last Dance,” about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls , but I’ve been thinking a lot lately about 1990s basketball. And one catchphrase keeps sticking in my head — the infamous 1993 Charles Barkley Nike ad in which he declared, “I am not a role model.”

Tony Stallings, vice president of Integrated Supply Chain at Honeywell International Inc., right, and President Donald Trump tour a Honeywell production facility making face masks in Phoenix on May 5. Doug Mills/NYT

Since then, Trump has yet to be photographed wearing one or even encourage Americans to wear them. Even after COVID-19 found its way into the White House and infected the vice president’s press secretary and Trump’s personal valet, Trump refused to wear one. Yet as a result, White House staff are now required to wear masks while in the West Wing. Yet Trump still refuses.

As Trump said back in April, “Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I don’t know. Somehow, I don’t see it for myself.” When Trump traveled to a factory in Arizona — that makes face masks — he still didn’t put one on. He had no face covering as he greeted aged World War II veterans, met with the country’s military brass, or conducted a recent press briefing in the Rose Garden. More recently, he has said that no one gets close enough to him to make it necessary.

But that is hardly the point. The president should wear a mask in order to encourage other Americans to do the same.

There is a growing body of scientific evidence that mask wearing significantly reduces transmission of the coronavirus — and is one of the cheapest and most efficient tools in an effective public health strategy to slow the spread of the pandemic. But for it to work, everyone has to do it.

And yet, not only is Trump refusing to go along with this most basic of public health measures, but his petulance is also influencing members of his own party and millions of rank-and-file Republicans. On Tuesday, as public health officials testified remotely to the US Senate, none of the Republican senators had on a face covering for the entirety of the hearing (Senator Susan Collins of Maine wore one briefly).

Make no mistake, all those who went maskless did so to promote a partisan agenda, public health be damned. For some Republicans, not wearing a mask has become a cultural message — like waving an American flag, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “USA,” or carrying a gun in public. “Freedom” now means not covering your face — even if it means thousands (including those close to you) could get sick and die. For many conservatives to wear a mask now would represent the ultimate humiliating defeat: acknowledging that perhaps the experts, liberal reporters, and Acela corridor-dwelling elites were onto something when they said the coronavirus was worse than the flu. Indeed, it’s of little surprise that public opinion polling shows a sharp divide — by party — on mask-wearing. Seventy-six percent of Democrats say they wear a mask when leaving home versus 59 percent of Republicans.

Trump could, of course, go a long way toward narrowing this divide simply by being photographed wearing a mask or urging every American to wear one. He might feel silly but leadership is about looking outside of yourself and sacrificing for others. It’s about doing the right thing — even symbolically — so as to achieve the best possible outcome for everyone. These are, unfortunately, completely alien concepts to Trump. If thousands have to die so Trump won’t feel ridiculous, well so be it.

Ironically, by refusing to wear a mask, Trump is undermining his number-one goal in this pandemic: opening the economy. The fastest way to do that would be to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases. A critically important tool for achieving that goal — along with enforced social distancing and handwashing — would be for everyone to wear a mask.

But for Trump, that’s a bridge too far. The result is that thousands more will likely get sick and die because the only example that Trump can set as a role model to the nation is one of limitless selfishness.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.