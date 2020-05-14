The wisdom on reopening: Economic loss can be recouped, death is permanent

Impatience is deadly.

Even in states such as ours, where a reasonable degree of prudence has prevailed, many have died, are dying, and will die in the coronavirus pandemic. And while the curve has been flattened to some degree by isolation measures, we must not be so foolish as to act as if the danger has lessened.

We need to keep in mind, as few seem to recall, that “flattening the curve” means only that all the acute illnesses and deaths would not come together, overwhelming our health care system’s capacity to cope. Flattening the curve aims for a delay in some of the infections, just putting them off to be faced later. It does not necessarily mean fewer infections or fewer deaths (except for those that would have been caused by overwhelmed medical forces).