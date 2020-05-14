Announcer Joe Buck clarifies comments about piping in crowd noise for NFL games

Fox Sports play-by-play man Joe Buck took to social media Thursday to make sure everyone understands what he said when it came to possibly piping in crowd noise for NFL games during the 2020 season.
Buck said Wednesday it was “pretty much a done deal” crowd noise would be piped in during games as a way to replicate the football experience for TV viewers, and that there’s a possibility “virtual fans” would be added to stadium stands as well.
But on Thursday, Buck clarified his comments on a Twitter thread. He said Fox was “working” on the idea of adding virtual fans, and it wasn’t a completely done deal.
Amazing the headline doesn’t match what I said. Didn’t think that happened at places like SI. I’ve been saying for over a month, including on HBO in April, that some ambient crowd noise under a broadcast is a simple, necessary tool to normalize the viewing experience at home.... https://t.co/6JY11ZcGZU— Joe Buck (@Buck) May 14, 2020
There is no “traditional” take on this topic. It’s new territory. Hoping stadiums are full and all is normal. If not, then it’s a blank canvas. All networks will try to make it look and sound as normal as possible. It could lead to unprecedented, thrilling access. Who knows?— Joe Buck (@Buck) May 14, 2020
But Crowd reactions are an enormous piece of the TV puzzle. All reactions by a crowd are valuable and to be used - as far as I know. I use it as much as I can and still keep my job. Big moments like the Minn. Miracle are MADE on tv because of the crowd noise.— Joe Buck (@Buck) May 14, 2020
It doesn’t have to be over the top. But something has to be there. Contrary to the misleading headline at SI and other places - I said FOX is WORKING on virtual fans. They are working everyday on ANYTHING to make our shows the best on TV. That’s exciting to me, and I am thankful— Joe Buck (@Buck) May 14, 2020
Some ideas will work and some won’t. That’s the nature of WORKING on something. It’s uncharted water. It could be a very exciting time in network TV coverage. I can’t wait to see how it all plays out. Praying for a SAFE return to a stadium near you for all involved.— Joe Buck (@Buck) May 14, 2020
