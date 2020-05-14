Announcer Joe Buck clarifies comments about piping in crowd noise for NFL games

Fox Sports play-by-play man Joe Buck took to social media Thursday to make sure everyone understands what he said when it came to possibly piping in crowd noise for NFL games during the 2020 season.

Buck said Wednesday it was “pretty much a done deal” crowd noise would be piped in during games as a way to replicate the football experience for TV viewers, and that there’s a possibility “virtual fans” would be added to stadium stands as well.

But on Thursday, Buck clarified his comments on a Twitter thread. He said Fox was “working” on the idea of adding virtual fans, and it wasn’t a completely done deal.