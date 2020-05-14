Bae shares lead in fan-less KLPGA

Zach Smith won the Scottsdale Open , closing with an 8-under 62 for a three-stroke victory in the mini-tour event that saw some PGA Tour players return to competition. The PGA Tour suspended play in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is set to return June 11-14 for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas. Smith finished the three-round tournament at Talking Stick Resort at 18-under 192. He earned $20,000 from the $130,000 purse. PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen , the 2017 Scottsdale Open winner, tied for eighth at 11 under after a 71. PGA Tour player Kevin Streelman was 10 under after a 67.

Seon Woo Bae , No. 33 in the world rankings, opened with a 5-under-par 67 Thursday to share the first-round lead with Char Young Kim and Se Lin Hyun at the Korean LPGA Championship in Yangju, South Korea, the world’s first major golf tour restarting since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports. No spectators were allowed and one player described the atmosphere as that of practice round, according to Yahoo Sports. It was a sluggish start for the top three players in the field off the Rolex Women’s World Rankings. No. 3 Sung Hyun Park , No. 6 Sei Young Kim and No. 10 Jeongeun Lee6 all failed to break par in the opening round. Park and Lee6 opened with 1-over-par 73s and Kim with a 74.

Thomas on cover of PGA video game

Justin Thomas can put down the driver and grab a controller: The former PGA Championship winner made the cover of the “PGA Tour 2K21” video game. He’s ready to tee off in the game on its Aug 21 release. Thomas played as a kid — notably the wildly popular Tiger Woods games — but only recently again picked up gaming in his time off during the coronavirus pandemic … The PGA Championship will return to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, in May 2025. The exact dates of the tournament were not released.

NFL

Cornerbacks wanted for robbery

Police in South Florida are trying to find New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party. Miramar police issued arrest warrants for both men on four counts each of armed robbery with a firearm. Baker faces an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The residential community is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami … The Indianapolis Colts signed two more draft picks : defensive tackle Rob Windsor and receiver Dezmon Patmon. Both were sixth-round picks and each agreed to four-year deals worth more than $3 million … Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood injured his lower leg in a freak accident at home in Georgia and is expected to miss at least part of the upcoming season.

Auto racing

Newman has no memory of crash

Ryan Newman says he has no memories of his harrowing accident on the final lap of the Daytona 500. He doesn’t remember being in the hospital, who came to visit or anything else about his two-night stay for treatment of a head injury. The first thing Newman can recall is walking out of a Florida hospital holding hands with his two young daughters. When he later watched a replay of the crash, he was flabbergasted by the violence of the wreck. “As I watched the crash and had to make myself believe what I had went through, I really looked to my dad to say, ‘Hey, did this really happen?’” Newman said Thursday. ‘‘It’s crazy. I’m happy I’m here.” Newman talked with members of the media in advance of his first race since Daytona, Sunday’s 400-miler at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, exactly three months after he crashed Feb. 17. The coronavirus pandemic allowed Newman additional time to heal and he ultimately missed just three races … Brad Keselowski celebrated his first pole win of the season — and perhaps the most memorable of his career — from afar. After waiting nearly a full hour , the Team Penske driver watched NASCAR’s chief scorer Kyle McKinney finally pluck the No. 1 ball out of a random draw — giving the 2012 sereis champion the top starting position when the Cup season resumes Sunday… Carlos Sainz Jr. will drive for Formula One team Ferrari next season on a two-year deal and Daniel Ricciardo will replace the Spaniard at McLaren. McLaren announced Ricciardo’s arrival from Renault on a multi-year deal. Sainz Jr., the son of two-time world rally champion Carlos Sainz, will replace Sebastian Vettel. The four-time F1 champion is leaving Ferrari at the end of his contract.

NHL

Cohen leaves Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes are parting ways with president and CEO Ahron Cohen. Cohen was hired in 2015 as chief operating officer and chief legal officer by previous owner Andrew Barroway. Cohen was named president and CEO in 2017. Alex Meruelo purchased a 95 percent stake in the team less than a year ago and signed general manager John Chayka to a long-term contract extension early in the 2019-20 season.

UFC

Teixeira’s victory tops show

Glover Teixeira dominated Anthony Smith and finally stopped him with punches early in the fifth round Wednesday night, earning an upset victory to cap the UFC’s second show since returning to action amid the coronavirus pandemic. Heavyweight veteran Ben Rothwell grabbed an entertaining split-decision victory over Ovince Saint Preux, and Drew Dober stopped fellow lightweight contender Alexander Hernandez with a second-round barrage of punches during the second of three UFC cards over eight days at a fan-free VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

College basketball

Perez to join N.C. State

North Carolina State women’s basketball team is adding graduate transfer Raina Perez from Cal State Fullerton for next season.The 5-foot-4 guard was the Big West Conference player of the year after averaging a league-best 19.8 points and shooting 46 percent from the field, including about 36 percent from 3-point range. She also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists as a redshirt junior with the Titans. She will provide help to a Wolfpack backcourt that lost No. 2 scorer Aislinn Konig, who averaged 11 points.

Track and field

Women pole vaulters in Clash

The second edition of the Ultimate Garden Clash will be held on Saturday with three of the world’s best women pole vaulters facing off in a virtual competition from their respective home bases in Greece, the United States and Canada. It’s a rare track and field competition contested during the coronavirus pandemic. Individually, reigning Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi of Greece, two-time US indoor winner Katie Nageotte and Commonwealth Games champion Alysha Newman of Canada will compete head-to-head-to-head to see who can clear a bar set at 4 meters (13 feet, 1½ inches) the most times in 30 minutes. Collectively, they will try to better the total of their male counterparts, who had a combined 98 clearances in a competition on May 3.

Miscellany

Turkish soccer player accused of killing son

Turkish authorities arrested a former top-tier soccer player, Cevher Toktas, 32, who confessed to smothering to death his 5-year-old son, Kasim, while the boy was being treated in a hospital on suspicion of a COVID-19 infection. Toktas turned himself into police 11 days after the child’s death. No trial date has been set …The Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League become the first Chicago professional team to hire a female public address announcer. Lindsay Eanet is a member of the team’s supporters section and the daughter of longtime Chicago sportscaster and Northwestern football play-by-play voice Dave Eanet.















