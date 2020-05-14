Boston College AD Martin Jarmond is a finalist for UCLA job

Jarmond is in the running along with Desiree Reed-Francois, the AD at Nevada-Las Vegas. UCLA is expected to make the decision as early as Friday.

Boston College athletic director Martin Jarmond is one of the finalists in UCLA’s search for a new athletic director, a source in BC’s athletic department confirmed Thursday.

While Jarmond and Reed-Francois are the front-runners, Penn athletic director M. Grace Calhoun is also in the mix, according to the Los Angeles Times.

While UCLA has been targeting a new AD since September, when Dan Guerrero announced he was retiring, the timing is sudden for Jarmond, who made his first major coaching hire in December, parting ways with football coach Steve Addazio after seven seasons and bringing in Jeff Hafley from Ohio State to lead the program.

Hafley’s experience at the top tier of college football as well as in the NFL gave the Eagles an instant jolt before the coronavirus pandemic brought college sports to a standstill in March.

Jarmond also decided in March to retain men’s basketball coach Jim Christian, even though the program just endured its fifth losing season in six years. Uncertainty about the future due to the pandemic factored into Jarmond’s decision-making.

When Jarmond came to BC in 2017, he saw it as an opportunity to learn and grow after rising quickly through the ranks to become assistant AD at Michigan State and deputy AD at Ohio State. At 37, he became the youngest athletic director in the Power 5 conferences. He was also the first Black athletic director in BC history.

His reputation as a highly skilled fund-raiser made the hiring a coup for BC, as it was coming off a trying 10-year stretch of underachieving. In 2018, Jarmond launched “Greater Heights,” a $150 million capital campaign. By January, he said, BC had raised $108 million. Building those resources is an essential part of keeping BC competitive in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

His focus on engaging with fans and his efforts to enhance the in-game experience — expanding the school’s policy on alcohol sales and extending tailgating hours before football games — have endeared him to BC’s core following.

Outside of the two major sports, Jarmond also made a pair of key hires in 2018 that turned programs around.

Women’s basketball coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee was named ACC Coach of the Year in March after leading an Eagles team picked to finish 13th in the conference to its best season in 15 years (20-12). And volleyball coach Jason Kennedy led the Eagles to 20 wins, two years after the team went 7-23.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.