Boston College AD reportedly in the mix for UCLA job

Boston College athletic director Martin Jarmond is a finalist for the AD job at UCLA, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Jarmond, who has been athletic director at BC since 2017, is one of two finalists for the position. Per the Times, Jarmond and Nevada Las Vegas’ Desiree Reed-Francois are vying for the job, with Penn’s M. Grace Calhoun considered a fringe candidate.
A decision could come by the end of the week, the report said.
The 39-year-old Jarmond arrived at BC after serving as the assistant athletic director at Michigan State and Ohio State.
