A canceled wedding, a cancer diagnosis, and a surprise — at the 50-yard line at Gillette Stadium

It was not the wedding Robert and Lisa had planned. And it was not the wedding they expected. But it was the surprise wedding that they and their families needed.

Robert Laumann married his fiancé, Lisa, in a small ceremony at the 50-yard line. There were just six people in attendance inside a stadium that seats nearly 66,000 – the bride and groom, their two daughters, Robert’s 88-year-old mother, and an officiant from Foxborough town hall. Robert wore his special green tie, while Lisa wore her wedding dress and white shoes with shamrocks on the heel.

On April 29, there was a big win at Gillette Stadium, and it had nothing to do with sports.

“This just totally blew our mind that I’m out on the field getting married,” said Robert, a lifelong Patriots fan who lives in Foxborough, close to the stadium. "You can't even fathom it."

Robert and Lisa, both in their late 50s, needed this win. The last couple of months have been a one-two punch to the gut and the heart.

Robert, an elevator repairman, and Lisa, a surgical technician at Milton Hospital, were supposed to be heading to Ireland this June to get married. They had a two-week trip planned with family, centered around a wedding in Galway. They had been engaged since January 2019, and this trip was everything they wanted.

On March 20, the Laumanns’ dreams were dashed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel called to say the wedding was off.

On March 23, their lives were changed forever. Robert went to the local urgent care to have doctors look at what he thought was a pulled muscle in his chest. He left the building with a diagnosis of bile duct cancer.

“I thought I just pulled a muscle, but it just never went away,” Robert said. “So finally I went to urgent care and I was in there for four hours, and they said there were lesions on my chest. I didn’t know what they were talking about, and they said, ‘We think it’s cancer.’ ”

Robert had been healthy his whole life, and the diagnosis floored him and Lisa. The cancer had already spread to his bones. Robert began his chemotherapy treatment on May 1, and will continue it indefinitely.

“They’re just trying to keep [the cancer] at bay,” Lisa said. “It’s gone to his bone, and when it does that, it’s not good. But he’s a trooper, and he’s going to give it all he’s got, so we don’t have a horrible prognosis. We just know it’s not a curable one.”

Robert and Lisa have tried to continue with life as normal. Robert has kept his job, because he needs to work 80 hours a month to maintain his health insurance.

“There are alternatives, they’re just not ones I want to do,” Robert said. “I want to work and pay my bills. I’m lucky to have this health plan, and I want to keep it.”

Had Robert remained healthy, he and Lisa may have considered trying the Ireland wedding again next summer. But the cancer diagnosis created a new sense of urgency.

“I wanted to make sure we were definitely married regardless of what happened,” Robert said. “After this is all over we’ll have a celebration with friends and family, but in the meantime, get all the legal stuff out of the way.”

The obvious answer was a quick ceremony at town hall. The sooner the better.

“We literally looked at the weather and said, ‘Well, Wednesday looks good,’” Lisa said.

But sitting around the house one day, Robert casually mentioned how neat it would be to get married at Gillette Stadium. He’s a lifelong Patriots fan, watching every Sunday with friends and going to games with his brother every few years. On a clear day, the Laumanns can hear the crowd roaring from their porch.

“I was chit-chatting with his daughter the next day and I mentioned it to her and just laughed,” Lisa said. “And she said, ‘Well, if that’s what he wants, then that’s what he should have.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’ ”

Robert Laumann began chemotherapy treatments two days after he and Lisa got married at Gillette Stadium. Courtesy/Laumann family/Courtesy/Laumann Family

The subject didn’t come up again. But the wheels were in motion, unbeknownst to Robert and Lisa.

Robert’s daughter, Kayla Heinrichs, told Lisa’s daughter, Heather Treannie, about the request. Heather told her husband Donnie, a Foxborough firefighter who has connections at the stadium. The kids set up a GoFundMe to help Robert and Lisa with the medical bills, and blocked their parents on social media so they wouldn’t see any of it.

On April 29, around 3:20 p.m., Robert and Lisa got into separate cars to head to the ceremony. Town hall is five minutes down the road; you take a left out of the driveway to get there. The two cars instead turned right.

“Hon, you’re going the wrong way,” Robert told his daughter Kayla. She took another wrong turn, and he chided her some more.

Heinrichs pulled into the Gillette Stadium parking lot. Robert thought his daughter was going to turn around. Instead, she parked the car.

“He was like, ‘What, am I getting married at the stadium?’ And I just smiled at him,” Heinrichs said.

The family reconvened and walked through the plaza at Patriot Place.

“I thought maybe we’d do it on the steps in front of the Hall of Fame,” Robert said.

Instead, a security guard was waiting for them at the gate to the field. While most of the family remained at the gate, Robert, Lisa and four others strode inside the empty stadium.

They marched “down the aisle” to the 50-yard line, and got married on the same spot where Tom Brady and Bill Belichick and all of their favorite players have been dominating opponents for the last 20 years.

“It was a surreal feeling to be in that stadium,” Heinrichs said. “The world is so quiet and empty, but there was so much love.”

The ceremony was quick and to the point. Smiles and tears were flowing.

“I don’t know how we got in there. It’s still kind of a dream,” Lisa said. “Robert really wanted me to send a thank-you card to Robert Kraft. He doesn’t even know who we are, and he may or may not know that we got married in the stadium. But whether he gets to read it or not, it doesn’t matter. He does a lot for this town. He’s a good guy.”

While the Laumanns were getting married, their friends quietly transformed their porch into an Irish pub, complete with shamrocks and whiskey barrels. The couple returned home and had a small, heartfelt celebration.

Robert and Lisa's friends transformed their front porch while the couple got married at Gillette Stadium. Courtesy/Laumann family/Courtesy/Laumann Family

“Even though Ireland would have been amazing, we all just had to act so quick, everyone really pulled together in the most amazing way possible,” Heinrichs said. "It might be a blessing that maybe you don’t think you have as long as you originally did, and you can live your best life every day and make the best of every scenario you’re dealt."

Two days later, Robert had his first chemotherapy session. The next day, a parade of 60 cars, including a few fire trucks, drove by their house to celebrate their nuptials.

“Everybody had masks on that day because they all knew he just had his first chemo treatment,” Lisa said. “But it was absolutely amazing.”

The Laumanns know they are in for a tough fight. Robert will do two weeks on, one week off of chemotherapy for the foreseeable future. He’s still feeling well for now, but no one knows what his future holds. Dealing with the pandemic makes life doubly difficult.

But it was nice to celebrate a win at Gillette Stadium again.

“Our daughters literally just took the reins and created this amazing day for us,” Lisa said. “It’s taken us a good month-and-a-half to swallow this horribly bitter pill. But we’re going to give it our best fight here. That’s all we can do.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin