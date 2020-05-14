Instant replay: The best sports on TV Friday

Some channel –flipping may be required:

Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola were outstanding in the Patriots’ comeback. But do you remember that Brandon LaFell caught the winning touchdown?

NFL Network, 2:30 p.m.

Rays-Red Sox, July 8, 2011

David Ortiz connects on one big swing (a three-run homer in the first) and misses on several others (when he charges Orioles pitcher Kevin Gregg in the eighth).

NESN, 6 p.m.

Rams-Patriots, Super Bowl XXXVI

Here’s to J.R. Redmond, who helped make John Madden eat his words like a slice of turducken.

Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.

