fb-pixel

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Friday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated May 14, 2020, an hour ago
Tom Brady celebrates after leading the Patriots to victory in Superbowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome against the St. Louis Rams.
Tom Brady celebrates after leading the Patriots to victory in Superbowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome against the St. Louis Rams.Davis, Jim Globe Staff

Some channel –flipping may be required:

Ravens-Patriots, 2014 AFC Divisional Playoff

Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola were outstanding in the Patriots’ comeback. But do you remember that Brandon LaFell caught the winning touchdown?

NFL Network, 2:30 p.m.

Rays-Red Sox, July 8, 2011

David Ortiz connects on one big swing (a three-run homer in the first) and misses on several others (when he charges Orioles pitcher Kevin Gregg in the eighth).

NESN, 6 p.m.

Rams-Patriots, Super Bowl XXXVI

Here’s to J.R. Redmond, who helped make John Madden eat his words like a slice of turducken.

Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.