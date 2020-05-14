IOC sets aside $800 million to offset losses for Tokyo Olympic postponement

“We anticipate that we will have to bear costs of up to $800 million for our part of the responsibilities for the organization of the Games,” International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said.

It is still unclear how big the total postponement bill will be with Olympic organizers and public authorities in Japan facing extra costs estimated to run into billions of dollars.

The IOC set aside $800 million on Thursday for loans and payments arising from the pandemic that forced the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed.

A sum of $150 million will be available to make loans to sports governing bodies and more than 200 eligible national Olympic committees. They have cash flow issues while unable to organize events and were due to get payments this year for the Tokyo Games, which are now scheduled to open in July 2021.

The loan program is being run with Switzerland’s federal government, which announced aid Wednesday for Olympic sports federations based in the country. The IOC will put up half the money for those loans, and federal and state authorities provide 25 percent each.

A detailed breakdown of how the remaining $650 million could be allocated will be formulated in the months ahead, IOC chief operating officer Lana Haddad said.

“It is a little too early to pull together all known and unknown costs.” Haddad told reporters on a conference call after an IOC board meeting held remotely.

The IOC had revenue of $5.7 billion from the 2013-16 Olympic cycle. That figure would likely have approached $7 billion for the next four-year period tied to the Tokyo Games.

Before the postponement, Japanese organizers officially said the bill for the Games would be $12.6 billion. However, a government audit in 2019 said it was at least twice that, and most in taxpayer money.

Bach said all of the IOC’s 14 top-tier sponsors — whose deals are worth more than $1 billion combined in the 2017-20 period — are committed to fulfilling their support through 2021.

In its most recent accounts, for 2018, there was $897 million in the Olympic Foundation portfolio intended to “cover the IOC’s operating cash requirements in the event of a cancellation of any future Olympic Games.”

Some public health experts have suggested the Tokyo Olympics could have to be canceled if vaccines for the COVID-19 are not available globally.

“It is way too early to draw any conclusions now,” Bach said Thursday when asked how important vaccines were to the Summer Games in 14 months’ time.

Six months after the Tokyo Olympics are due to close, the 2022 Winter Games are scheduled to open in China where the coronavirus outbreak started.

Bach said preparations for the Beijing Olympics “continue to go very well” and the back-to-back timing could be a benefit.

“This will keep and even raise awareness of the world for the Olympic Games at a very high level,” he suggested.

Qualifying set

The final four men’s basketball spots in the 12-nation field for the Tokyo Olympics will be decided next summer, the sport’s global organizing body said.

It remains unclear, however, if those spots will be earned while an NBA season is happening or if NBA players will be able to take part.

FIBA has pushed back the dates for the four remaining qualifying tournaments to June 29 through July 4, 2021, meaning they would end 19 days before the rescheduled start of the delayed Tokyo Olympics. The host nations — Canada, Croatia, Lithuania, and Serbia — are unchanged.

There are eight men’s teams already in the Olympics: Japan, Nigeria, Argentina, Iran, France, World Cup champion Spain, Australia, and the United States, which has won the last three Olympic gold medals. Japan qualified automatically as the Olympic host; the other seven qualified based on their results at last summer’s Basketball World Cup.

Champions plan

The PGA Tour Champions, which already has canceled eight tournaments because of the pandemic, has decided to combine 2020 and 2021 into one season. Tour president Miller Brady said combining two seasons into one is the best solution. The 50-and-older circuit is scheduled to resume with the Ally Challenge in Michigan on July 31. That would be the first of 13 events remaining this year, barring any delays. The PGA Tour Champions already has lost two majors, the US Senior Open and the Senior PGA Championship, and is waiting to hear the fate of the Senior British Open … NBC’s on-air personalities are taking a pay cut through the rest of the year because of the pandemic. NBC Sports Group president Pete Bevacqua said in a statement that the cuts are voluntary. “Our on-air personalities reached out to see how they could contribute to helping our company during this difficult time. It’s another reminder of the truly great team we have at NBC Sports and how we’re all working together to get through this immense challenge,” Bevacqua said. The pay cuts range from 5-10 percent.