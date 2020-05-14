Rays All-Star Blake Snell proclaims he will not pitch this year if his pay is cut more

“I’m not splitting no revenue. I want all mine,” the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner said on a Twitch stream Wednesday. “Bro, y'all got to understand, too, because y’all going to be like: ‘Bro, play for the love of the game. Man, what’s wrong with you, bro? Money should not be a thing.’ Bro, I’m risking my life. What do you mean, ‘It should not be a thing?’ It 100% should be a thing.”

Tampa Bay Rays All-Star pitcher Blake Snell said he will not take the mound this year if his pay is cut further, proclaiming: “I’m not playing unless I get mine.”

Advertisement

A 27-year-old lefthander, Snell agreed in March 2019 to a $50 million, five-year contract that included a $3 million signing bonus, a $1 million salary last year and a $7 million salary this season.

As part of the March 26 agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association to deal with the delay in the season caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Snell is being advanced $286,500 for the first 60 days of the season through May 24 but would not get any more in 2020 if no games are played. The deal calls for players to receive prorated shares of salary if the season does start; Snell would get $43,210 for each day of the schedule.

Teams say they would lose money if games are played in empty ballparks, and owners on Monday approved making a proposal to the union to base salaries on a 50-50 split of revenue. The union says the concept amounts to a salary cap, which players have long voted never to accept.

“If I’m going to play, I should be at the money I signed to be getting paid,” Snell said. “I should not be getting half of what I’m getting paid because the season’s cut in half, all on top of a 33% cut of the half that’s already there, so I’m really getting like 25%. On top of that, it’s getting taxed. So imagine how much I’m actually making to play, you know what I’m saying? Like, I ain’t making [expletive]. And on top of that, so all of that money’s gone and now I play risking my life.”

Advertisement

Illinois Governor apologizes

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker apologized for criticizing baseball players for bargaining over their salaries during talks with management on how to get the coronavirus-delayed season under way.

Pritzker faulted players on Tuesday, saying “I realize that the players have the right to haggle over their salaries” but adding “I’m disappointed in many ways that players are holding out for these very, very high salaries and payments during a time when I think everybody is sacrificing.”

At his briefing on Wednesday, he said “I want to address something that I said yesterday, regarding baseball and baseball players.”

“I want to apologize for leaving the impression that baseball players shouldn’t have the right to bargain, to protect their health and safety,” the Democrat said. “I absolutely support that right, and I should have made that more clear.”