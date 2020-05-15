In ‘Hightown,' there’s a menace on the Cape

But Cutter also learned that Cape Cod isn’t all breathtaking beaches and sparkling ocean views. Her husband is from Brewster, so she got to see the “desolation” that can creep in during the off-season. Tourists and seasonal workers depart, unemployment rises, and isolation can overwhelm. More than a decade ago, those relatives started telling Cutter about a rising number of drug overdoses there, just before the opioid crisis seeped into the national consciousness.

As a kid growing up in Massachusetts, Rebecca Cutter spent many blissful summer vacations in Provincetown with her family. An artist enclave and gay mecca, it’s a place where free expression reigns and freak flags fly. “There’s an energy in P-town that’s so vibrant and alive and not like anywhere else,” says the Cambridge native. “It’s very much imprinted on me.”

That contrast between the Cape’s darkness and its light inspired Cutter to create the television series “Hightown,” premiering Sunday on Starz. The eight-episode crime drama, which was partly filmed in Provincetown last spring and features the opioid epidemic as a backdrop, tells the story of a hard-partying lesbian, Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund), whose life gets turned upside down when she finds a murder victim washed up on a tide-exposed beach in Provincetown. The first two episodes of “Hightown” are directed by another Cambridge native, Rachel Morrison, who in 2018 became the first woman nominated for an Oscar in cinematography, for “Mudbound”.

Director Rachel Morrison (left) and "Hightown" series creator Rebecca Cutter (right) are both Cambridge natives. JOJO WHILDEN/Starz

As a character, Jackie is flawed yet charismatic. She works as an agent for the federal Fisheries Service, and her personal life is a hot mess of blackout drinking and one-night stands. But two events precipitate her path toward sobriety: a car accident that gets her in trouble and that early-morning discovery of a young woman’s dead body. As she becomes obsessed with solving the drug-related murder case, Jackie is forced to reckon with her addiction issues and personal demons.

“She has these immense holes within her that she just can’t seem to fill,” says Raymund, who has starred as paramedic Gabriela Dawson on NBC’s “Chicago Fire.” “She’s used to floating on an ocean of sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll, and this case gives her a purpose. It grounds her in the reality of her choices and holds the mirror up to show her that she’s destroying her life by some of these actions.”

Cutter wrote the show as a “passion project” while on hiatus from her job as a writer on the Fox series “Gotham.” It started with an image of Jackie in her uniform on a boat (Cutter’s father-in-law is a retired Fisheries Service agent). “She doesn’t view herself as an alcoholic yet. So how does that change in conjunction with investigating a murder and trying to save somebody? And how is trying to save somebody ultimately about trying to save yourself?”

It’s an intimately personal story for Cutter. Not only has she lost people to opiate addiction, she herself has been sober for 16 years. “Addicts feel all the pain and they feel all the joy, and they want to feel more and do more and have more. Those are my peeps! And those are the people I want to tell stories about. My experience is that getting sober is like this emotional and spiritual do-over, and I think that transformation is really fascinating and beautiful.”

The tone of the series — and the image of that washed-up body — were inspired, Cutter says, by the “magical and spooky” quality of the Cape’s dramatic tidal shifts, the way parts of Provincetown Harbor empty out when the tide recedes. As a kid, Cutter remembers falling asleep one night to the sound of crashing waves and having a nightmare in which she was drifting in the middle of the ocean, with only a piece of paper to keep her afloat. When she awoke, her mother comforted her and said, “Oh, that means you’re going to be a writer when you grow up.”

“I always associate that with Provincetown,” Cutter says. “There’s something scary about the ocean for me, and it seeps into my dreams. But it’s also part of my being.”

Jackie’s pursuit of the case, involving several young women caught in the opioid epidemic on the Cape, clashes with the investigation of narcotics unit detective Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale), an abrasive, conflicted cop with his own rocky past. Abruzzo gets drawn into the orbit of an enigmatic informant, Renee (Riley Voelkel), a single mom who works as a stripper and has ties to a local drug lord. Then there’s Jackie’s troubled friend Junior (Shane Harper), who’s making his own attempts at sobriety but just can’t seem to stay out of trouble.

“Rebecca is so fearless when it comes to writing her characters. They go to these dark places that are extremely difficult for people to embrace,” Raymund says. “Getting to play someone who’s navigating her way through temptation and indulgence and trauma is an actor’s dream. I want to play flawed characters because I’m a mess, too, sometimes!”

To leaven the series, Cutter channeled the acerbic New England sense of humor in her writing. “People in Massachusetts always find such smart and creative ways to talk [expletive] to each other, and I wanted to bring that to the screen.”

For Morrison, who like Cutter graduated from Concord Academy, the transition to the director’s chair came after her success as a cinematographer on films including “Black Panther” and “Fruitvale Station.” Doors began to open after she helmed two episodes of ABC’s “American Crime.” She’s now directing her first feature, “Flint Strong,” with a script by Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”), about female boxing champ and Olympic gold medalist Claressa “T-Rex” Shields (production was shut down in March because of COVID-19).

Having vacationed on the Cape most summers as a youngster, Morrison was drawn to the opportunity to film a series set in Provincetown. “I was looking for [a project] where location could be a character,” she says. “It was important to me that it didn’t feel like Anywhere, USA, especially with a crime drama. And the Cape as a backdrop had the potential to be almost like what Baltimore was to ‘The Wire.’ ”

While production took place largely in Long Island and New York, the series filmed scenes for all eight episodes in Provincetown last spring, including re-creating the Carnival Parade on Commercial Street.

Not only is “Hightown” Cutter’s first foray as a series creator, it was Morrison’s first time directing a television pilot. Are female-fronted creative teams becoming the norm in Hollywood these days? Indeed, Morrison says, she sees change afoot. “The doors are more wide open than ever.”

It helps, she contends, that women have unique experiences that they can bring to bear on set and behind the scenes. “I think most women are inherently empathetic, and that’s so much of what we do as storytellers — put ourselves in other people’s minds and hearts and shoes.”

HIGHTOWN

Starring: Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Amaury Nolasco

On Starz. Premieres May 17 at 8 p.m.

Christopher Wallenberg can be reached at chriswallenberg@gmail.com.