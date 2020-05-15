Local bestsellers for the week ending May 10

1. The Book of Longings Sue Monk Kidd Viking

2. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

3. All Adults Here Emma Straub Riverhead Books

4. If It Bleeds Stephen King Scribner

5. The Glass Hotel Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

6. Camino Winds John Grisham Doubleday

7. American Dirt Jeanine Cummins Flatiron Books

8. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

9. Afterlife Julia Alvarez Algonquin Books

10. The Mirror & the Light Hilary Mantel Holt

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

Advertisement

1. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

2. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

3. What It’s Like to Be a Bird David Allen Sibley Knopf

4. Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family Robert Kolker Doubleday

5. Becoming Michelle Obama Crown

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

7. Educated Tara Westover Random House

8. Hell and Other Destinations: A 21st-Century Memoir Madeleine Albright Harper

9. Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a Chef in Training, Father and Sleuth Looking for the Secret of French Cooking Bill Buford Knopf

10. Nothing Fancy Alison Roman Clarkson Potter

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

2. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

3. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

4. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

5. Disappearing Earth Julia Phillips Vintage

6. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

7. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

Advertisement

8. Daisy Jones & The Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

9. Wolf Hall Hilary Mantel Picador

10. Bring Up the Bodies Hilary Mantel Picador

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Wow, No Thank You. Samantha Irby Vintage

2. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

3. Unorthodox Deborah Feldman S&S

4. A Woman of No Importance Sonia Purnell Penguin

5. Save Me the Plums: My Gourmet Memoir Ruth Reichl Random House

6. The Library Book Susan Orlean S&S

7. The Great Influenza John M. Barry Penguin

8. Madame Fourcade’s Secret War Lynne Olson Random House

9. Inheritance Dani Shapiro Anchor

10. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, May 10. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.