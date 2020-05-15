Michelle Obama helps bring ‘prom-athon’ to MTV

Michelle Obama is taking time off from Obamagate for a party. Next Friday, her nonpartisan When We All Vote organization and MTV are teaming up to present a virtual high school prom for the class of 2020. It’s not nearly the same as a real prom, obviously, but it’ll have to do in the spring of COVID-19.

The event is on May 22, and it’s actually going to be a “prom-athon” as it takes over MTV’s programming for the entire day. It will include old movies and short-form original content featuring the winners of the 2020 Prom Challenge. The Challenge was set up to honor schools that have, according to the release, integrated “voter registration into their schools in the most creative and impactful ways."