Virtual author readings for May 17-23

Laura Zigman (“Separation Anxiety”) and Anna Soloman (“The Book of V”) talk at 7 p.m. virtually at Belmont Books… Ellen Bass (“Indigo”) and Tess Taylor (“Rift Zone”) read at 6 p.m. virtually at Brookline Booksmith… Dr. Steven Hatch (“Inferno: A Doctor’s Ebola Story”) reads at 7 p.m. virtually at Tewksbury Public Library… Jamie Brenner (“Summer Longing”) discusses her book at 7 p.m. virtually at Wellesley Books.

TUESDAY

Maggie Doherty (“The Equivalents”) is in conversation with Kate Bolick at 7 p.m. virtually at Harvard Book Store… Victoria J. Coe (“Fenway & Hattie”) launches “Fenway and Hattie in the Wild” at 6:30 virtually at Belmont Books… Amy Cuddy (“Presence”) reads at 6 p.m. virtually at Brookline Booksmith… Fernanda Melchor (“Hurricane Season”) is in conversation with Nina MacLaughlin at 7 p.m. virtually at Brookline Booksmith…

WEDNESDAY

Stephen Haff (“Kid Quixotes”) is in conversation with James Wood at 7 p.m. virtually at Harvard Book Store… Josh Funk (“Dear Dragon”) reads at 7 p.m. on Belmont Books’ Instagram Live… Loree Griffin Burns (“You’re Invited to a Moth Ball”) reads at 3 p.m. virtually at Brookline Booksmith… Christina Soontornvat (“A Wish in the Dark”) and James Ponti (“City Spies”) read at 7 p.m. virtually at An Unlikely Story… Libby Copeland (“The Lost Family: How DNA Testing is Upending Who We Are”) discusses her book with Wall Street Journal staff reporter Amy Dockser at 6 p.m. virtually in collaboration with the Boston Public Library and WGBH Forum Network… Thomas Bailey and Katherine Joslin (“Theodore Roosevelt: A Literary Life”) read at 7 p.m. virtually at the Tewksbury Public Library.

THURSDAY

Mario Livio (“Galileo: And the Science Deniers”) reads at 7 p.m. virtually at Harvard Book Store… Alison McGhee (“The Opposite of Fate”) and Mimi Lemay (“What We Will Become”) talk at 7 p.m. virtually at Belmont Books… Grant Snider (“I Will Judge You by your Bookshelf”) discusses his book with Jeff Kinney (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) virtually at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Dr. Sanjiv Chopra and Gina Vild (“The Two Most Important Days: How To Find Your Purpose — And Live A Happier Life”) read at 7 p.m. virtually at Tewksbury Public Library.

FRIDAY

Lawrence Wright (“The End of October”) reads at 7 p.m. virtually at Harvard Book Store… Welcome to the Neighborhood: An Anthology Reading at 7 p.m. virtually at Porter Square Books… Angela DiTerlizzi (“The Magical Yet”) reads at 7 p.m. virtually at Wellesley Books.

SATURDAY

Heather Fox and Jonathan Stutzman (“Llama Destroys the World”) read at 11 a.m. on Belmont Books’ Instagram Live… Ioana Hobai (“A Whale of a Mistake”) reads at 2 p.m. virtually at An Unlikely Story.

