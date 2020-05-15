What should we watch, Matthew Gilbert? The Globe’s TV critic has dozens of recommendations for all kinds of tastes.

A. You are not the first person to write to me about not liking the Netflix show after having watched the first episode. And, you know, “Never Have I Ever” just may not be the right fit for you. It is a teen coming-of-age story, and a comedy, and it is at times farcical and filled with some familiar tropes about teen sex and high school hierarchies. One reader who is originally from India wrote that he was horrified after the first episode because of the Indian stereotypes.

Q. My wife and I watched the first episode of “Never Have I Ever” with high hopes, having read your review . I found it boring and predictable.

However, it’s not uncommon for the first episode to be the worst episode in a series. Some shows arrive fully realized (“Modern Love” did, along with “Freaks & Geeks” and “Friday Night Lights,” for example) but more often, a show finds itself as it moves forward. For one thing, when a “pilot” is produced, it’s usually the sample that’s being used to sell the series to a network, and it’s often overstuffed with story setup to indicate where it all will be going. By the time the pilot gets picked up and goes into production, the concept has been improved for subsequent episodes (or, sadly, the opposite; there are strong pilots that, after a network’s involvement, lose their magic).

And, regardless of network input, I think it’s often the case that the writers see what works and generate toward those things as they pen new episodes. They see what the actors bring to their roles, and write with them in mind. It all gels as it evolves. In recent years, I’ve had to warn readers a number of times to push past the first episodes if they want a better sense of a show. I love Netflix’s “Sex Education,” but the first episode is over the top and doesn’t represent the emotionally wise series that comes after it. Netflix’s “Master of None” is a very special show, as Aziz Ansari tells his stories inventively and sharply — but that first episode of the series left me cold. Hulu’s “High Fidelity” felt like work to me until episode five, when it shook off some of the narcissism of Zoe Kravitz’s Rob and took off. I was fascinated by the first episode of “Black Mirror” — you know, the one with the pig — but I heard from many readers who gave up on the entire brilliant series because of it.

As “Never Have I Ever” develops across it 10 episodes, and more aspects of the characters emerge, and the amazing lead performance by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan grows in charm and intelligence, and as the theme of unexpressed grief becomes more central, it gets better. And, by the way, you’ll have to stay with it until the end to fully understand why John McEnroe is the narrator.

Beyond the basic binge list

Q. I’ve been seeing a lot of TV binge lists for this time of social distancing. Most of them have “Schitt’s Creek” and “Parks and Recreation” and “Fleabag” and the British cop shows — which is fine. But what’s one show I have to watch that hasn’t been on all the lists?

A. Just one? Because there are so many lurking out there, including HBO’s brilliant Ford Madox Ford adaptation from 2013 called “Parade’s End,” which is written by Tom Stoppard and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a British aristocrat before and during World War I. (See how seamlessly I slipped that in!) But the first title that comes to mind is “Justified,” the six-season FX series that is currently available on Hulu.

Adapted from an Elmore Leonard story, “Justified” is set in Harlan County, Ky., where the show’s hero, Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens, was born and later escaped, only to be sent back there by his boss. The show is wry, suspenseful, and a great vehicle for its two strong leads. Timothy Olyphant is mesmerizing as the laconic, whip-fast Raylan. He’s a ladies’ man and a contemporary cowboy with an acute sense of justice. And Walton Goggins is both inscrutable and charismatic as Boyd, Raylan’s sketchy nemesis and childhood pal. Boyd was a skinhead, who may have had a religious conversion in jail — or not. The dance between Raylan and Boyd is quintessentially American, and they are surrounded by lots of quirky, Leonard-esque East Kentucky bad guys and cops.

My favorite season was the second, which focused on the criminal Bennett clan led by Margo Martindale’s unforgettable Mags. But it’s all good and might make a nice binge. It’s a little bit like “Ozark,” with all the local thugs and crooked officials, but it’s more consistently good and Olyphant is commanding and just ornery enough — he’s even better here than he was in “Deadwood.” By the way, Olyphant put in a great cameo in the final season of NBC’s “The Good Place” (another worthy binge series, especially as it cleverly moves into its second season after a big twist). The earthlings are trying to coax Maya Rudolph’s Judge Gen into not deleting humanity, and they know she has the hots for Raylan. So they have Janet conjure him up, Stetson hat and all.

Is there a doctor in the house?

Q. In honor of the front-line medical staffers, give me the names of some medical-oriented shows to stream (not “ER,” though, or “Grey’s Anatomy,” I’ve seen every episode).

A. What a nice thought. The first show that comes to mind is an all-time favorite of mine, and it’s also the show a number of doctors have told me is the most accurate: “Scrubs.” The first five or six seasons of “Scrubs” are just so good — funny, character-driven, wise, and even moving at times. The tone is wonderfully flexible, as we follow an ensemble of residents and attendings, with many of their fears and desires expressed in surrealistic flashes. It’s on Hulu, and it’s a treat. Just be careful; the later seasons were shaky.

Andre Holland (left) and Clive Owen in the turn-of-the-century medical drama "The Knick." Mary Cybulski

I’m a fan of Cinemax’s two-season drama “The Knick,” which stars Clive Owen as a troubled, drug-addicted surgeon in New York City in 1900. This one won’t be as soothing as “Scrubs,” which gets at the emotions of the doctors through comedy, but it will remind you of the deep, intimate challenges that doctors on the cutting edge vanguard faced — and still face. From Steven Soderbergh, “The Knick” is about the emotional cost Owen’s pioneering Dr. John W. Thackery pays for all the patients he loses and all the hospital bureaucracy he has to cope with. Andre Holland is excellent, too, as the Black doctor who tries to help people in the face of racism. You can find it on Hulu and the HBO streamers.

I won’t ask you to listen to me go on about “Nurse Jackie” once again, since I’ve written tons about how much I admire the Showtime series and its lead, Edie Falco. But it’s on Netflix, and it’s one of the best hospital shows — and one of the best portraits of an addict — I’ve ever seen. It’s interesting how many medical shows feature protagonists with drug problems — not only “The Knick” and “Nurse Jackie” but, of course, “House.” There’s good drama to be mined in the trope of people who find it easier to help others than to help themselves. “House” is more of a procedural show than the other two, as Dr. House plays Sherlock Holmes to patients in need, with entertaining cases of the week. Also, Hugh Laurie is at his best as House: cranky, insulting, and brilliant. It’s available for free at NBC.com (even though it aired on Fox) and on Amazon.

Here’s a weird one: “Nip/Tuck.” An earlier FX series from current uber-producer Ryan Murphy, it’s a freak show about a freak show — or something like that. Set in the offices of a pair of cosmetic surgeons, it explores the social ills and psychological issues that lead people to hate their bodies. It’s a genre bender, with elements of crime drama, social satire, and melodrama, and it can be both blackly humorous and a straight-up thriller. It’s also a buddy story, as one of the doctors, played by Dylan Walsh, seems to have a moral compass, while the other, played by Julian McMahon, doesn’t. With guest stars such as Joan Rivers (who wants the doctors to age her), Peter Dinklage, and Sharon Gless, it’s a challenging watch that’s hard to look away from. It’s available on Hulu.

You might need a Silkwood shower of “M*A*S*H” after watching “Nip/Tuck.” The feel-good classic sitcom that ran from 1972 to 1983 holds up beautifully, especially the earlier episodes. It was one of the first half-hour comedies that was able to go to some very dark places, as any war story should. You can find it on Hulu.

The networks have had their moments, too

Q. You’re almost always negative about network shows, but some of us can’t afford all the expensive channels you write about. Have there been any network shows in the past decade that have met with your approval?

A. It is true that I find the networks lacking, particularly in comparison with what other outlets offer these days. And it is also true that, if you are careful about limiting your subscriptions to a month or two, I don’t think it’s terribly expensive — as expensive as a night at the movies, just about — to watch some of the streaming and pay cable series. But there have been a few network shows I’ve liked since 2010, and any of them might make for a good ‘rona binge.

Tina Fey as Liz Lemon in NBC's "30 Rock." Jessica Miglio/© NBC Universal, Inc.

There are a few stellar comedies, including “30 Rock” (on Hulu), “The Good Place” (on Netflix), and “Parks and Recreation” (on Netflix and Hulu), all three of which originally aired on NBC. Honestly, each of these shows is pure pleasure; the fast-paced wit of “30 Rock,” the good feeling of “Parks and Recreation,” and the clever constructs of “The Good Place.” I’ve also enjoyed the sweet ensemble on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Hulu and NBC.com) and the inspired insanity and format breaking of “Community” (Netflix and Hulu), both of which have the NBC imprimatur. I never miss an episode of NBC’s “This Is Us” (on Hulu and NBC.com), even though it’s emotionally manipulative. The reason: It is put together spectacularly, with a number of time frames operating simultaneously. The continuity, and the interweaving of themes from the past and the present, is something special. Can I sneak one of my all-time favorites in here, too, even though it only ran in the past decade for a short while? NBC’s “Friday Night Lights,” people. Available at NBC.com, Hulu, and Amazon, it’s a moving story about a Texas community, a very lively and loving marriage, and high school kids trying to find meaning. Get to it. I have an affection for the CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (on Netflix), which is a theater geek’s dream show. The musical series was both a good time and a surprisingly frank look at mental illness. And I was madly in love with “The Good Wife” (Amazon, CBS All Access, and Hulu). The interpersonal stuff on this legal procedural is juicy, and, unusually, the legal cases of the week are almost always fascinating. And I’ll finish with “Happy Endings,” a basic ensemble sitcom from ABC that lasted three seasons. It’s fast-talking wit with a very warm ensemble, and it left me wanting more.

What’s a ‘Fleabag’ fan to do?

Q. I loved “Fleabag,” like everybody else. Phoebe Waller-Bridge made me laugh and cry, plus it was short! Are there other shows like it out there?

A. Oh yes indeed, there are a number of “Fleabag”-like shows, in that they’re intimate, honest portraits of women going through something profound, with humor, drama, and a compelling lead actress. They’re memoir-esque, and they zero in on small moments. First off, though, I should tell you that “Fleabag” is now available in its original form, as a one-woman stage show by Waller-Bridge, for $5 on Amazon. The fee to watch the filmed theatrical version will benefit pandemic charities.

These shows have been among my big favorites in the past few years. “Back to Life,” which is on Showtime, is from some of the “Fleabag” producers, and it’s a six-episode gem. Daisy Haggard (she was the sourpuss head of network comedy on “Episodes”) co-wrote and stars in this bittersweet, beautifully told story of a woman just out of prison after 18 years and living with her parents. She’s ready to get back to the business of life, but the people around her aren’t always ready to let her.

Tig Notaro in "One Mississippi." Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Amazon’s “One Mississippi” is a personal series from comic Tig Notaro (co-written with Diablo Cody) of a period when she dealt with breast cancer, the death of her mother, and a breakup. Notaro is low-key, her humor is bone-dry, and her pain and healing are deep throughout. She lives with her stepfather and her brother, and family secrets emerge that stir up trouble — but bring the characters closer together. Both six-episode seasons are worthy, with a Louis C.K.-like story line in the second one (he helped usher Notaro into the mainstream).

“Shrill” on Hulu is a great look into the coming of age of Aidy Bryant’s Annie, who constantly deals with other people’s judgment of her weight. The first six-episode season was lovely (I haven’t had a chance to see the second), as Annie finds some self-esteem, despite the wishes of her boyfriend, her boss (a funny John Cameron Mitchell), and, basically, the American public. “The Bisexual,” also on Hulu, is one of my favorite unknown comedies. It’s a fresh twist on the coming-out story, as a lesbian named Leila (played by writer-director Desiree Akhavan) realizes she is bisexual, much to the chagrin of her long-term partner. The six episodes are warm explorations into sexual stereotypes and identity, and I’m so glad I saw it.

“Feel Good,” which recently came to Netflix, is Canadian comic Mae Martin’s semi-autobiographical story of her history as an addict and being involved with a “straight” woman. Big added plus in this smart six-episode tale: Lisa Kudrow costars as Mae’s mother. And finally, I want to remind you of three shows focusing on women’s lives that I’ve written about a lot, shows that are practically mainstream compared with those above: Issa Rae’s winning “Insecure” on HBO, Pamela Adlon’s poignant “Better Things” on FX, and Natasha Lyonne’s clever “Russian Doll” on Netflix, all of which are thoroughly entertaining and, ultimately, moving.

I usually like smart comedies, but I’m willing to make a few exceptions

Q. I want the silliest comedies you can think of. I love the intelligent comedies like “Veep” and “Better Things,” but right now, given the state of the world, I’d love to sit back and have some dumb laughs.

A. There are a few silly comedies I’d recommend, probably because they’re smart in their silliness, if that makes sense. They’re mostly spoofs, so they’re upending familiar TV genres.

“Angie Tribeca” is near the top of the list. The TBS show came up with four seasons — that’s 40 episodes — of inspired and intensely binge-able nonsense. Created by Steve and Nancy Carell, it’s a spoof of procedural crime dramas, and it’s filled with bad puns, juvenile one-liners, exaggerated clichés, and allusions to other shows and movies. Think “Get Smart” and “Airplane!” It’s on Hulu and TBS platforms, with Rashida Jones, Hayes MacArthur, and Jere Burns as well as a ton of guest stars including Bill Murray, Cecily Strong, Carol Burnett, Joe Jonas, Anjelica Huston, and Jon Hamm.

Likewise, “Reno 911,” which you can find on Comedy Central platforms. It’s a spoof of law-enforcement reality shows, notably “Cops,” with a bunch of inept police officers and strange street perps, all played by a great cast including Thomas Lennon, Niecy Nash, Joe Lo Truglio (now on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Wendi McLendon-Covey, and a lot of guest stars including Rainn Wilson, Patton Oswalt, Paul Rudd, and Keegan-Michael Key. It’s largely improvised, which adds to the mockumentary madness; it’s politically incorrect; and it’s as silly as you want.

Alex Borstein (left) and Niecy Nash in the HBO comedy "Getting On." Lacey Terrell/HBO

Another spoof — this time of medical dramas — is “Childrens Hospital,” which is intentionally missing an apostrophe, along with any of dignity that generally accompanies hospital-based shows. It originally aired in short episodes on Adult Swim, and the cast, including Megan Mullally, Ken Marino, Rob Corddry, Henry Winkler, and Lake Bell, is all aces. I see it’s available on Amazon and iTunes, like most of the shows I talk about, but, alas, for money — but then I also see it’s up on YouTube for free. HBO’s “Getting On” also makes fun of the world of medicine, but in a sharper, more “Office”-like way. Set in a geriatric ward, it finds cringe humor in the physical and mental rigors of old age and the existential despair of navigating hospital bureaucracy. But don’t worry — it’s not above a good poop joke every now and then. The cast — Alex Borstein, Laurie Metcalf, and Niecy Nash — has a good time with all the morbid gags.

Finally, I always love to recommend “What We Do in the Shadows,” which returned for season two on FX last month. Based on the movie of the same name, it’s an irreverent, endearing vampire comedy that follows three undead creatures (and one “energy vampire”) who live together on Staten Island. You may even detect a touch of “The Munsters” here and there. If you haven’t seen season one, it’s time for you to catch up. It’s pretty batty.

Like ‘Show Me a Hero’? Then show yourself these other excellent miniseries.

Q. Thanks for your recent column about David Simon’s “Show Me a Hero.” I loved the miniseries, which didn’t try to hammer you with its message. Got any other miniseries recommendations? I’ve been in the mood for stories that don’t go on and on and on.

A. Glad you liked HBO’s “Show Me a Hero,” which is a powerful look into the workings of local politics — just what you might expect from the guy who made “The Wire.”

There are many, many excellent miniseries waiting for you, both old and, now that we’re in a golden era of the format, quite recent. Simon did another profound HBO six-parter in 2000 called “The Corner” that I will never stop mentioning. It’s an uncompromising and intimate look at drug addiction in Baltimore, but it’s not a crime drama. It follows the mundane lives of a family of junkies, scoring dope, getting more to score, using, with a mind-blowingly authentic lead turn by Khandi Alexander. It won’t cheer you up, but it will move you as it puts faces on the names we see in drug-related news stories.

Florence Pugh as Charlie Ross "The Little Drummer Girl." Jonathan Olley/AMC

AMC delivered two six-episode miniseries adaptations of John le Carré novels, both with something to offer, even if they might not pass muster with hardcore le Carré fans. “The Night Manager” is entertaining and beautifully shot, with Tom Hiddleston as the titular guy. He’s recruited by the British government to spy, and he winds up going undercover in the entourage of Hugh Laurie’s creepy billionaire arms dealer. Set in 1979, “The Little Drummer Girl” stars Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) as an aspiring actress who’s recruited by Mossad to infiltrate a Palestinian group plotting terror attacks in Europe. Spying, acting, they’re two of a kind. The cast, including Michael Shannon and Alexander Skarsgard, is top-notch, and so is the direction, by Korean director Park Chan-wook (“The Handmaiden”).

If you like a bit of Hollywood camp, check out the eight-part “Feud: Bette and Joan,” which ran on FX. It’s a lot of fun, as it tracks the friction-filled relationship between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford and the ways female stars were used by the studios. As Crawford, Jessica Lange is unforgettable — vain, insecure, self-sabotaging, desperate. She and Susan Sarandon (as Davis) deliver interpretations of their characters, not impersonations. Crawford’s ghost hovers over the HBO adaptation of “Mildred Pierce,” an elegant updating of Crawford’s 1945 noir. This five-parter, starring Kate Winslet and Evan Rachel Wood as the parent-child story system, focuses more on the social and cultural issues of the Depression-era setting and the mother-daughter psychology than on the murder plotline. Directed by Todd Haynes as an erotic soap opera, it is occasionally excessive but, overall, masterfully done.

What to watch if you like Brits in costumes — and ‘American Housewife’

Q. I’m a South Shore-born guy who enjoyed your recent coronavirus binge column — we’re about to start “Catastrophe” on your recommendation — and I’d love some titles tailored for me and my wife (who is now using the phrase “Corona-geddon”). We‘re fans of “The Crown,” “Victoria,” “The Tudors,” and pretty much anything in old English costuming. Also, we’re looking for something that will make us laugh, like “American Housewife.”

A. I hope you love the sweet, messy, honest “Catastrophe.” I don’t think I’ve ever heard complaints about it from those to whom I’ve recommended it. The themes are familiar — the tests of relationships and the strains of parenting — but Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan reinvent those tropes. I couldn’t get enough of it.

Another comedy must: “The Larry Sanders Show,” the HBO series that streams on Hulu. Garry Shandling’s brilliant skewering of late-night TV has only become more relevant since its run, from 1992-98, and “30 Rock” (another must-see lift-me-up) probably wouldn’t exist without it. The half-hour comedy is six seasons of cringey genius and guest stars, from Elvis Costello and Sally Field to Burt Reynolds, David Duchovny, and Carol Burnett.

Matthew MacFadyen and Hayley Atwell in "Howards End." Photographer

Regarding costume dramas, you’ve come to the right place. Do you have HBO? There’s a great costume drama there called “Gentleman Jack” that, if you like the Brit period stuff, might appeal; it’s about an open, gender-fluid lesbian in 1830s England. Only one season has aired so far, but it will be back. Also, check out the four-part “Howards End” — adapted by Kenneth Lonergan of “Manchester by the Sea” — that came out three years ago on Starz. It’s holds up nicely in comparison to the Merchant-Ivory gem, with more time to tease out the themes of liberal guilt, class divides, and compromises in love. Also excellent: Three PBS “Masterpiece” adaptations — of Dickens’s “Bleak House” (2005, with Gillian Anderson), Dickens’s “Little Dorrit” (2008, with Claire Foy), and Trollope’s “The Way We Live Now” (2001, with David Suchet). They shine.

