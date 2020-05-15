What you’re reading now

fb-pixel

Updated May 15, 2020, 51 minutes ago

Besides browsing through some very old books from my Dad’s collection such as “The Arts” by Henrik Van Loon, we are doing daily readings aloud from a 1938 volume of A. Conan Doyle’s “Complete Sherlock Holmes.” Very entertaining especially when special “voices” are needed for the stories. Mostly I read and my husband listens. Sort of like “A Thousand and One Nights,” when we have to wait to hear the ending the next day! Keeps us going.

— Joyce and Bob Greif, Lexington

With my library and bookstore closed, I resorted to searching Amazon and discovered a new Irish author. Her name is Maureen Higgins. I first read “Curse of the Raven,” set in 1890. The hardships incurred by the Irish are well told in the book, along with Irish humor and traditions. I also read “Golden Dreams,” a story about an old man named Micky Flynn from County Tipperary, who prospected the hills of Ireland in search of gold to fulfill his dream. I thoroughly enjoyed both books.

— Shawn Hunter, Braintree

As a mother of three, reading children’s books has been part of my life for the last 14 years. As a poet, reading poetry has been part of my life since I learned that there was a thing called poetry. Because I am currently a PhD student, I have been learning the art (or science) of reading academic texts. But what is going on makes it difficult to concentrate. I am reading the academic texts little by little. I am devouring plays, reading children’s books, and watching children’s book storytimes daily. Having someone else read to me and my 4-year-old is very comforting.

— Mariahadessa Ekere Tallie, Providence