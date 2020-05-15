Alexion becomes the newest Boston-area firm to face pressure to sell from activist investor

Just ask Ludwig Hantson and the rest of his team at Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Elliott was already dogging Alexion in 2017, just before the biotech relocated to Boston’s Seaport District from New Haven two years ago. At that time, though, Elliott wasn’t pushing for a sale — just improvements to operations.

The New York investment firm led by legendary activist investor Paul Singer is known for its persistence as it pressures companies to improve their share prices — and its willingness to turn hostile when necessary.

Now, Alexion could become the latest major Boston-area company to be reshaped under Elliott’s watchful eye.

This week, Elliott argued for putting Alexion up for sale as the smartest way to reward frustrated shareholders who have watched the biotech’s stock performance lag those of its peers for the past three years. Elliott Advisors, the UK affiliate of Elliott Management, outlined all the reasons Alexion should be sold in a 10-page letter to board chairman David Brennan on Tuesday.

The letter is unusually polite for an activist overture, even by British standards. Elliott frequently compliments the strides that Hantson has taken to improve operations, not to mention the assets that should make Alexion a prime catch on the open market. The company reported $5 billion in revenue last year, mostly from two related drugs that treat a rare blood ailment. Elliott praised the successful commercialization of Ultomiris, the newer of the two medications.

But Elliott doesn’t mince words about what it sees as a recalcitrant board: “Public boards have a duty to represent their owners, not test their patience.”

A spokeswoman for Alexion declined to comment, other than to say what you would expect from a publicly traded business: Alexion maintains an active dialogue with shareholders and welcomes all the input it receives. The letter, she said, will be reviewed “in due course.”

Perhaps no other activist investor has shaken up corporate Boston quite like Elliott during the past decade.

Iron Mountain cast aside its chief executive in 2011, for example, and Akamai Technologies cut 400 jobs in 2018.

Then there were the buyouts. Athenahealth cofounder Jonathan Bush tried to protect the independence of the health IT company that he led. But Elliott eventually won, wresting control by teaming up with another private-equity buyer.

LogMeIn seemed to be a more willing seller when an Elliott affiliate teamed up with another investment firm to make a bid late last year; LogMeIn already had a relationship with Elliott deal-maker Jesse Cohn through its merger with Citrix’s GoTo business, which Citrix hived off after facing pressure from Elliott.

EMC’s $67 billion sale to Dell, a deal that closed in 2016, was the biggest of them all. Elliott was a significant motivating force behind that one.

Now, it is Alexion’s turn. Elliott, frustrated by the biotech’s lagging share price, decided last year it wanted Alexion to go on the block. This power struggle came to light in December. That’s when Alexion issued a statement rebuffing Elliott, saying a sale process would not be in the best interest of shareholders or patients. Alexion’s stock now trades around $102 a share, down from around $108 at the start of the year, after plummeting into the $70 range two months ago. The most recent closing price values Alexion at some $22.5 billion.

Elliott says the stock continues to underperform. The investor singles out as problematic the surprise departure last year of chief financial officer Paul Clancy, as well as the market’s response to two recent acquisitions. The $1.4 billion deal unveiled last week to buy Portola, a smaller biotech in San Francisco, is described as the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back, in terms of investor confidence: Elliott says the subsequent decline in stock price wiped out $1.7 billion in market cap in one day.

Elliott says it gave management more than enough time, but now sees no workable alternative to selling the company.

The letter only makes a few subtle references to COVID-19. Apparently, a global pandemic can’t keep activist investors at bay.

Alexion became one of the state’s biggest publicly traded companies overnight when it moved here. But that status might not last for much longer if Elliott has its way.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.