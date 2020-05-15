Partners HealthCare hit by steep loss in face of pandemic shutdown

The company, which is rebranding under the Mass General Brigham name, said in a statement that based on results from March and April, it expects to lose $400 million a month in patient service revenue, which accounted for nearly two-thirds of all revenue in the first half of the fiscal year. How long those revenue losses continue depends on when it can resume elective medical procedures and outpatient care, when and whether demand for services returns to normal, and other factors, Partners said.

Partners HealthCare, the parent of Massachusetts General and Brigham and Women’s hospitals, reported an operating loss of $178 million in the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, before the COVID-19 crisis reached its peak. The loss, its first since the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, compared with an operating profit of $107 millionin the year-earlier period. Revenue was little unchanged at $3.43 billion as expenses climbed 9.5 percent.

The state’s largest hospital network on Friday detailed the initial toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on its finances. The prognosis: The pain may last for months.

“Like everyone, we are waiting to see what the governor says Monday,” said Peter Markell, Partners’ chief financial officer, referring to the expectation that Governor Charlie Baker will lay out his road map for getting the economy going again, and not extend the state’s restrictions on nonessential businesses and stay-at-home advisory, now set to expire Tuesday, May 19.

“We’ll see what we can start doing that we couldn’t do before,” he said in an interview.

The state’s hospitals are losing $1.4 billion in revenue each month, the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association told the Globe earlier this month, and are projected to lose $5 billion in revenue through July. The heath and human services providers jettisoned more than 100,000 jobs in the past eight weeks, or more than 15 percent of the labor force.

Merkell said Partners, the state’s largest private employer, had not laid off or furloughed any of its 78,000 workers and has told them their jobs are secure at least through June.

He said the company hopes to get patient revenue back to normal levels sometime between the end of September and the end of the year.

“The wild card is how are the patients going to respond to coming back," he said. "We don’t know.”

At the same time, Partners and the rest of the state’s health care industry must plan for flareups in COVID-19 cases or even another significant.

Merkell said Partners’ decided in March to reduce capital expenditures by $550 million, or about half of the planned spending for the year. It has also frozen administrative hiring and taken on short-term debt to give it more financial flexibility. Cash on hand dropped to $233 million in the quarter from $512 million a year earlier.

Partners got a boost after the end of the quarter when it received $1 billion in accelerated Medicare payments and $314 million in grants from a federal relief program.

Merkell said Partners was thankful for the government grants and the advance on Medicare payouts.

“We are hoping that turns into grants, too,” he said.





