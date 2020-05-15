fb-pixel
GRACE NOTES

At the cemetery, blossoms of hope and new life

By Karen Campbell Globe Correspondent,Updated May 15, 2020, an hour ago
During these days of mandated distancing, I’ve replaced socially-shared fitness regimens with solitary walks in the cemetery down the street, communing with birds and trees and the bones of the dead — 6 feet under, so no need for 6 feet apart. It’s taken me the isolation of the past two months to appreciate the cemetery’s uplifting grace. Flocks of robins dot the landscape, their melodic songs and fussy chirrups a backdrop for the ratchet of woodpeckers and the calls and twitters of cardinals, titmice, chickadees, sparrows. The rattling laugh of a flicker echoes through the tall pines near the old mausoleum. Squirrels scavenge acorns unearthed by drifting leaves blown by a still brisk wind, and chipmunks play peekaboo around monuments.

Less manicured than some, it is sprawling and winding, an intimation of wildness softening its edges — sloping hills and outcrops of puddingstone, mossy paths and rough-hewn steps lead to leafy groves. And everywhere lush shrubbery and native trees, roots sunk deep in the earth to anchor massive oaks or growing vine-like down the sides of marker stones, like nature reclaiming itself.

Buds are beginning to put flesh on skeletal limbs. Nascent growth dots the earth with vibrant color — a cluster of daffodils, a mound of periwinkle. Every day there seems some new wonder to discover — crocus tips struggling through dry leaves, multihued hyacinths, a patch of fiddlehead ferns just starting to unfurl, a startling blue robin’s egg, cracked open, still cradling its bright orange yolk. Surely there are others nearby, intact and warm, safe in a nest of twigs, grass, and mud, waiting…

Even amid so much death, there is renewal, life vividly and resoundingly asserting itself. Take a breath. This is how we move on.

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.