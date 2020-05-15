At the cemetery, blossoms of hope and new life

During these days of mandated distancing, I’ve replaced socially-shared fitness regimens with solitary walks in the cemetery down the street, communing with birds and trees and the bones of the dead — 6 feet under, so no need for 6 feet apart. It’s taken me the isolation of the past two months to appreciate the cemetery’s uplifting grace. Flocks of robins dot the landscape, their melodic songs and fussy chirrups a backdrop for the ratchet of woodpeckers and the calls and twitters of cardinals, titmice, chickadees, sparrows. The rattling laugh of a flicker echoes through the tall pines near the old mausoleum. Squirrels scavenge acorns unearthed by drifting leaves blown by a still brisk wind, and chipmunks play peekaboo around monuments.

Less manicured than some, it is sprawling and winding, an intimation of wildness softening its edges — sloping hills and outcrops of puddingstone, mossy paths and rough-hewn steps lead to leafy groves. And everywhere lush shrubbery and native trees, roots sunk deep in the earth to anchor massive oaks or growing vine-like down the sides of marker stones, like nature reclaiming itself.