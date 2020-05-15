'One Night Live’ telethon to benefit restaurant industry workers

Tune in Sunday to “One Night Live,” a virtual telethon to benefit restaurant workers affected by COVID-19 closures.

Presented by the Massachusetts Restaurant Association and NECN, the two-hour event starts at 7 and will include appearances by celebrity chefs like “Restaurant: Impossible” host Robert Irvine, Blue Dragon and Blue Ginger chef Ming Tsai, and Flour Bakery’s Joanne Chang.

Chef Ming Tsai. The Boston Globe/Globe Freelance

Musical performances are also in the mix, including ones by Worcester singer-songwriter Sam James from NBC’s “The Voice,” and former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi. Mayor Marty Walsh and former Red Sox players Jason Varitek and Pedro Martínez will make appearances as well.