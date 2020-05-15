Five free things to do online, May 18-31

Editor’s Note: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks’ worth of events. The magazine will not publish an issue on May 24.

Wander virtually through the Harvard Art Museums every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, as Harvard undergraduate students lead a self-designed and research-based virtual tour through the extensive art collection. Next week, the tours will focus on “Architecture as Art,” “Decay and Regeneration,” and “The Art of the Everyday.” These 30-minute Zoom tours are free and start at 8 p.m. Tuesdays, at noon Thursdays, and at 11 a.m. Saturdays. harvardartmuseums.org

Tuesday / May 19

Facebook Flute

Satisfy your music cravings with the #BerkleeAnywhere Concert Series, featuring Berklee College of Music and Boston Conservatory students performing from their homes around the world on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. This week, nationally recognized flutist Antonina Styczen blends classical, jazz, and rock with electronics in a live broadcast on the Boston Conservatory at Berklee’s Instagram and Facebook pages. Free. facebook.com/bostonconservatory

Wednesday / May 20

Inaccurate Landmarks

Explore Cambridge’s fake history with Misled: A Virtual Tour of Inaccurate Historical Markers, led by the Massachusetts Historical Society’s director of programs, Gavin Kleespies. Discover the truth behind the city’s surprisingly unreliable historical markers, which include mislabeled trees and a fake rock. The free tour starts at 5:30 p.m.; registration required. masshist.org/calendar

Friday / May 22

A Cappella Online

Soak up the sounds of the MIT Logarhythms, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s oldest a cappella group, as they take the stage in MineLogs, a virtual concert celebrating the release of their new EP. 8 p.m. Free. calendar.mit.edu

Wednesday / May 27

Creative Kids

Foster your child’s love for the arts with PEM Pals Online, a weekly art, music, and literature enrichment program designed for kids under the age of 5 and their caretakers. New episodes will premiere on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. on the Peabody Essex Museum’s YouTube channel. Free. pem.org/get-creative-at-home

