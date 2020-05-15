Home design ideas: How to make color work in an open kitchen

1. The team flirted with painting the base cabinets a bright aqua, but ultimately went with Benjamin Moore’s Newburyport Blue. “Navy is classic, almost a neutral, though this has a bit more kick,” Driver says.

When it was time for Michael Lynch of Natick-based Lynch Construction & Remodeling to renovate his home, he knew just who to ask for a plan: architect Richard Curl of Curl Simitis Architecture + Design. “We work with him often,” Curl says. “He liked how we are able to transform clients’ homes.” The project included designing a small addition for a new kitchen, which Curl and firm interior designer Courtney Driver relocated from the opposite side of the house. While the original part of the house has small, traditional windows, the new kitchen has large windows and a glass slider to the backyard. The finishes complement colors used throughout. Driver says, “They wanted bright, fun decor to match the spirit of their family.”

Advertisement

2. After choosing the blue for the cabinets, Driver layered in light aqua tiles in a Moroccan inspired-shape for the backsplash, along with brass accents. “Brass is warm but striking,” Driver says. “It’s like jewelry.”

3. The Mont Blanc quartzite countertop resembles marble but is much more durable. “It has aqua undertones in certain spots, which really works with this palette,” Driver says.

4. The desire to use the island for everyday meals dictated its shape. “Families don’t eat lined up in a row," Driver says, "so we gave them L-shaped seating.” Hidden steel brackets that support the cantilevered countertop eliminated the need for legs so stools can be moved around easily.

5. The wire frame Young House Love pendants from Shades of Light add interest to the top of the room without blocking the view. “The geometric shape plays with the [shape of] the backsplash tiles and the gold finish echoes the room’s brass hardware,” Driver says.

Advertisement

6. The 3¼-inch character grade white oak flooring has lots of knots and some imperfections. Driver says, “The homeowner often recommends it to clients with families because it’s beautiful and functional, but also disguises superficial scratches.”

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.