Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Thank you for printing Linda Matchan’s Perspective ( “Stop Treating Older People Like We’re as Good as Dead,” April 19). My husband and I are both 80 years old, and are not ill or dependent upon others. We are riding out the virus and confinement like everyone else and hoping for better days. We are still physically active and enjoying life. Difficult to hear that all of us are expendable and should sacrifice ourselves for the good of the country. I am hoping that such views are limited to a very few, and that we still have much to contribute to this society.

Betty Allen, Brookline

If care needs to be rationed it should be assessed on overall health—not age. Not all millennials are of the mind-set that the elderly are going to die anyway. I prefer to view it as my son-in-law did when I moved to a condo, and said not to move into a senior living development. “Mom, you’re too young for that.”

Juliette Larsen, Jefferson

Maybe Dr. Fauci, 79, will be People’s Sexiest Man Alive this year as well as Brainiest Man of The Year. My husband (a doctor) is the same age as Fauci, works at a hospital in downtown Boston, and is an essential worker, not an expendable worker. I too at age 76 am criticized for doing my own shopping—maybe I also deserve a medal.

Valerie Rabson, Newton

At 76, I’m feeling like a virus target and realize that I am unlikely to see “normal life” again. There is no question that I am more vulnerable. I don’t think I can readily go to the theater or a large concert or even out to dinner without weighing the risks. I see my loved ones and work colleagues on a screen. When will it be safe to meet in person? Am I foolish to go shopping at Trader Joe’s or get a takeout order? I am not ready to forgo a ventilator so a young person can have it. On the other hand, how long do I want to live with Netflix under years of shelter-in-place anxiety? I know I am lucky that I have that option compared to many millions around the globe.

Marilyn Levin, Arlington

Taking cues from society, I tried to retire to my family’s beach house on the South Shore. I was a total failure at retirement—it drove me crazy to wake up to beautiful sunrises over the ocean without the commitment to a job. What was I going to do? I was accepted as a law student in August 2018. On my first day, I was approached by three classmates who thanked me for being there. They were all a little younger and my attendance confirmed to them that age was not a detriment. I graduate in June 2021. I am especially looking forward to serving a client base of veterans, seniors, and others who can take advantage of my experience and determination on their behalf. I will be 72 this summer and look forward to getting back on campus this fall. Age is merely a number and not a limit.

Joseph J. Coté Jr., Andover

You are as old as you feel you are. My birth certificate may say I am over 60, my psyche disagrees. Thirty years spent with middle school students will back me up. I will never be old, you can’t make me. I will not allow it. Don’t call me dear, honey, sweetie. And to Texas’s Dan Patrick, I am still able to give you a knuckle sandwich, Sonny.

Mary Harding, Marshfield

Keeping Up Traditions

Peter DeMarco’s Connections piece (“Even Without Baseball, It Was Our Opening Day,” April 19) hit squarely in my heart. Beautifully written. Father and son (or daughter) traditions really mean something. I didn’t have 34 Opening Days with my father (who didn’t live to see the Sox win the World Series—his last one was the 1986 debacle), but we went every year for 19 years. After he died it wasn’t the same. Thanks for making me stop and think about Opening Day rituals, my father, and the joy of baseball for families.

Anne McKinnon, Jamaica Plain

