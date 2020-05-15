fb-pixel
On the Block

For sale: Homes with floor-to-ceiling windows in Carlisle and Cambridge

Huge windows flood these living spaces with natural light and views.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated May 15, 2020, 12 minutes ago
$699,900

190 BINGHAM ROAD / CARLISLE

SQUARE FEET 1,732

LOT SIZE 2 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $525,000 in 2016

PROS Nestled in the woods, this 1969 mid-century modern contemporary offers woodland views inside and out, with glass walls and a mostly covered deck that encircles the single-story home on all four sides. The open living and dining area features a stone hearth with wood stove insert, exposed beams, and glass walls. The kitchen has stainless appliances, glazed tile floors, a butcher block island, and an enormous skylight. Even the laundry room off the kitchen has floor-to-ceiling windows; an adjacent bath was remodeled with floating vanity and step-in shower. Among the three bedrooms is a master with en suite bath. The basement includes a single car garage. CONS Bold design elements and wood ceilings may not suit everyone’s tastes.

The Laura Baliestiero Team, Coldwell Banker, 978-459-5421, realestatebylaurab.com

$949,000

1 EARHART STREET #321 / CAMBRIDGE

SQUARE FEET 929

CONDO FEE $660 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $561,000 in 2009

PROS This two-level condo in the Sierra building near Lechmere Station is soaked in sunlight from a two-story window in the living area. Sliders open to a private 168-square-foot terrace, and the light stretches back to the galley kitchen, which features stainless appliances, bamboo floors, and black granite counters. There’s a stylish powder room to the left of the entryway, where a glass staircase ascends to a loft-like master suite. A carpeted bedroom and office share a full bath and laundry upstairs. The condo fee includes heat and central air, concierge, and a deeded garage spot. CONS New residents must complete a mandatory orientation.

Donrutai (Amy) Henderson, Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-519-1627, unlimitedsir.com




Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.