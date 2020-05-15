fb-pixel

Another 11 Rhode Islanders die from coronavirus

Governor Raimondo will provide an update on the state’s response to the outbreak at 1 p.m. today

By Edward Fitzpatrick Globe Staff,Updated May 15, 2020, an hour ago
The latest data on the coronavirus outbreak in Rhode Island from the state Department of Health.
The latest data on the coronavirus outbreak in Rhode Island from the state Department of Health.Rhode Island Department of Health

PROVIDENCE -- Another 11 Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, and 203 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Friday.

The state death toll now stands at 479, and the number of positive tests now totals 12,219.

Rhode Island has 272 people hospitalized with the virus, 63 people in intensive care units, and 41 on ventilators, while 919 people have been discharged from hospitals, according to the Department of Health.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will provide an update on the state’s response to the outbreak at 1 p.m. today.

Advertisement

This story will be updated during the news conference.



Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com