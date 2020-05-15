Another 11 Rhode Islanders die from coronavirus

PROVIDENCE -- Another 11 Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, and 203 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Friday.

The state death toll now stands at 479, and the number of positive tests now totals 12,219.

Rhode Island has 272 people hospitalized with the virus, 63 people in intensive care units, and 41 on ventilators, while 919 people have been discharged from hospitals, according to the Department of Health.