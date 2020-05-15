Braintree man dead, another seriously injured in Millbury crash

A Braintree man was killed and another driver sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on a Massachusetts Turnpike ramp in Millbury Wednesday morning, State Police said.

At about 9:20 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on the ramp from I-90 East to the Route 20 connector, State Police said. A 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser, operated by Richard Nichols, 66, had driven over the median and slammed into the front of a 2019 Isuzu box truck, officials said.

Nichols was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The driver of the box truck, a 53-year-old man from North Providence, R.I., was medevaced to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with life-threatening injuries.