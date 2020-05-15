Eastern Mass. could see severe thunderstorms, with chance of a tornado Friday evening

The sun was out and Boston hit 70 degrees Friday afternoon, but severe thunderstorms bringing a low risk for a tornado will likely pass through the city and other parts of Eastern Massachusetts during the evening.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to form over Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut between 3 and 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The storms will likely hit Northern and Western Massachusetts the hardest, and will move into the eastern half of the state and Rhode Island through 7 p.m., the weather service said.
Meteorologists expect large hail, torrential rain, damaging winds, and possible street flooding to hit Massachusetts during the storms.
“The main threats with these storms will be damaging wind gusts and possibly an isolated tornado,” the weather service said.
A tornado could form during the storm, but the weather service said the chance of that happening remains low.
The storms will move southeast through 10 p.m. as they weaken.
