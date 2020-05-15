Maine reports 38 additional coronavirus cases; no new deaths

Cumberland County has also reported the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths, with 34, officials said. Waldo County has reported the second most deaths with 14, followed by York and Kennebec with eight deaths each, and Androscoggin with two deaths. Franklin, Hancock, and Penobscot have each reported one death.

Cumberland County reported 20 of the new cases, bringing the county’s total to 798 cases, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Cumberland has reported the highest number of cases of the state’s counties, followed by York and Kennebec with 281 cases and 116 cases, respectively.

Officials said 38 additional coronavirus cases were reported throughout Maine Friday afternoon, as the statewide death toll stands at 69 and case count climbs to 1,603. No new deaths were reported.

As of Wednesday, 33,035 residents have tested negative for the virus, officials said.

The uptick in cases comes a day after state officials loosened restrictions on the state’s current lodging policy, allowing lodge operators and innkeepers to accept reservations starting June 1 for both residents and out-of-state visitors who have completed a 14-day quarantine.

Maine Governor Janet Mills said officials are also considering potential alternatives to the 14-day quarantine restriction. The lodging industry has expressed concerns about the rule, claiming that the mandatory quarantine may deter people from visiting the state during the summer.

“We are acting in partnership with the [lodging] industry to resume reservations while we also work together to evaluate alternatives to the 14-day quarantine, including testing and other protocols, that will allow us to protect Maine residents and tourists during the summer months," Mills said.

Another 35 residents have recovered since contracting the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 993, officials said.

Four more people were hospitalized since Thursday afternoon, as the total number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began rises to 211, officials said. Of the total hospitalizations, 35 people are currently hospitalized, with 16 in critical care and eight on ventilators.

There are 156 ICU beds and 248 ventilators available across the state, officials said.

Material from AP wire services was used in this report. Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.