Man, 27, arrested on firearms charges after car crash in Roxbury

It happened shortly after 12:30 a.m., when officers responded to a report of a fight by Howard Avenue and Woodcliff Street, Boston police said in a statement. Upon arrival, officers saw two women and a man, later identified as Malcolm Dorsey of Roxbury, arguing in the middle of the intersection. Officers were told that the group had been involved in an argument, and Dorsey had been “constantly grabbing at his waistband,” authorities said.

A 27-year-old man who fled from police in a car that crashed into a cement pole was arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury early Friday morning, police said.

Dorsey was “manipulating an apparent object in his waistband” and walked away from the group after noticing the officers nearby, police said. Dorsey and the two women then got into a car and fled.

Officers saw the car driving speeding near Warren Avenue and Harrison Avenue before it turned onto Melnea Cass Boulevard, police said. The driver then lost control of the car and crashed into a cement light pole. All three occupants were removed from the car and declined EMS treatment, authorities said.

Officers searched the car and found a loaded Ruger SR40c underneath the gear shift, police said. The firearm, which contained seven live rounds of ammunition, was later discovered to have been reported stolen from Alabama. Dorsey was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, and receiving stolen property, police said. The driver was issued a summons for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, refusal to submit, and reckless operation, authorities said. Both the driver and other passenger were released from the scene.

