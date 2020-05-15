Man arrested following 3-car crash in Bourne; two teenagers brought to hospital with possible minor injuries

At 9:35 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a three-car crash on the Mid-Cape Connector on Route 6 in front of the Market Basket, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio. The vehicles included a 2016 Toyota RAV 4 driven by an 18-year-old Cambridge man, a 2014 Volkswagen driven by a 17-year-old Duxbury boy, and a 2019 Ford F-150 driven by Elijah McKinney, 18, of Cambridge.

Two teenagers were brought to a hospital with possible minor injuries and an 18-year-old man was arrested on two unrelated warrants following a three-car crash near the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne Friday morning, State Police said.

The drivers of the Toyota and Volkswagen were brought to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth with possible minor injuries, Procopio said. McKinney was taken into custody after authorities determined he was the subject of two warrants unrelated to the crash.

State Police will provide updates should additional charges be sought against any of the drivers, Procopio said.

The scene was cleared around 10:10 a.m., Procopio said.

