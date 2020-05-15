Man killed, woman seriously injured after being ejected from motorcycle in Medford

A Malden man died and a woman was seriously injured after they were ejected from a motorcycle in Medford Thursday night, State Police said.

At about 9:20 p.m., Enzo Vnicius, 29, and a 31-year-old woman from Somerville were traveling on a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle down Fellsway North when its front tire popped, State Police said.

Vnicius lost control of the motorcycle and hit the back right corner of a parked van, causing him and his passenger to be ejected, officials said.