One person taken to hospital in Billerica apartment fire

One person was taken to the hospital and a few other people were treated at the scene of an apartment fire Friday afternoon in Billerica, the state fire marshal’s office said.

The fire at 6 Kenmar Drive was reported at about 4:15 p.m., Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the State fire marshal’s office said in an e-mail.

One person was taken to the hospital and a few others were treated or evaluated at the scene for injuries.