One person taken to hospital in Billerica apartment fire

One person was taken to the hospital and a few other people were treated at the scene of an apartment fire Friday afternoon in Billerica, the state fire marshal’s office said.
The fire at 6 Kenmar Drive was reported at about 4:15 p.m., Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the State fire marshal’s office said in an e-mail.
One person was taken to the hospital and a few others were treated or evaluated at the scene for injuries.
The person’s condition was on known early Friday evening.
The fire marshal’s office has not been called to the scene, Mieth said.
Advertisement
A dispatcher for Billerica fire said no information was available just after 6 p.m.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.